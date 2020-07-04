Newcastle fans react to Steve Bruce’s update on Matty Longstaff

Amid all the focus on Newcastle’s takeover dragging on, another big talking point on Tyneside has been whether Matty Longstaff will commit his future to the club.

Reports in recent weeks have suggested that the Magpies’ academy product could be set for an exit, with suggestions that Serie A side Udinese have offered him a lucrative contract to join them.

Would you be bothered if Matty Longstaff left?

Yes Vote No Vote

But now, as per a tweet from journalist Keith Downie, Steve Bruce told Sky Sports that he remains hopeful of convincing Longstaff to stay, and that they don’t want to lose him.

Steve Bruce tells @SkySportsNews he’s got a meeting with Matty Longstaff this afternoon to try and convince him to stay: “I hope it’s going to be positive, we don’t want to lose him. I hope we can overcome something.” #NUFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) July 3, 2020

After hearing Bruce’s update, Newcastle fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

Let him go. He isnt good enough . Only reason he is at newcastle still cause he is a geordie . 30k a week on a lad who is 5/6th choice is mental — James Rae ⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫ (@jrae1990) July 3, 2020

Why beg him to stay, he isn’t good enough if we want to progress. Runs around a lot, that’s it. Because he’s scored a couple of goals and is a local lad our fans get carried away. Isn’t good enough to get in the team now never mind moving forward — Craig Johnston (@craigjnufc) July 3, 2020

Don’t rate him get rid! — DiscoDan (@DiscoDan18) July 3, 2020

Shouldn’t have to convince him. — Kyle (@Geordiekylee) July 3, 2020

Let him go, shouldn’t have to convince him. — Lee Barry (@iamleebarry) July 3, 2020

A couple of Newcastle fans seemed to think Bruce’s comments are all just a PR stunt, and that Longstaff will be announcing his contract sooner rather than later.

This has all been a Brucie ball PR masterclass. Matty signs after a bacon sarnie with Steve this afternoon, comes out in the conference and says “I was off until Brucie convinced me. What a manager”. Win win all round #nufc #brucieball — Luxfordinho (@Luxfordinho) July 3, 2020

PR MasterClass 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Any bet nufc announce Matty has signed new contract in next 24 hours. And people said Rafa was good at playing the media and fans 👀 — LiamD (@LiamD3991) July 3, 2020

Another couple of Magpies fans urged the club to keep hold of the midfielder, with one supporter in particular saying he will go on to be a “top player in a couple of years”.

For the love of god 😩😩😩 it will look horrible if we don’t keep him! — Newcastle USA 🇺🇸 (@NewcastleYankee) July 3, 2020

Need to keep this lad. He’ll be a top player in a couple of years, and always good having a local lad in the team. — Daniel Miller (@DPMiller82) July 3, 2020

After scoring the winner against Manchester United earlier this season, the prospect of seeing the younger Longstaff leaving the club would surely have been a painful thing to imagine.

Think you’re a big Magpies fan? Can you name these former players by looking at their careers? Go on, give it a go…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Faustino Asprilla Mirandinha

But fast forward a few months, and it seems the tides have turned.

Judging by the reaction of most of these Newcastle fans, Longstaff leaving the club may not be the worst thing in the world.