Newcastle fans react to update on Steve Bruce’s future

If and when Newcastle’s proposed takeover goes through, Steve Bruce’s future at the club promises to be one of the main topics for discussion.

The current Magpies boss took on the difficult task of trying to replace fans favourite Rafa Benitez, and to his credit, has ensured the Tyneside club are well clear of the relegation zone – in fact, at the time that all football was postponed, they were just two wins behind eight-placed Tottenham.

Now, The Sun claim that Newcastle’s players are very keen on seeing Bruce stay at St James’ Park, and that he remains very popular among his squad “who are determined to prove to the new owners that he should be kept on beyond this season”.

After hearing about the update on Bruce’s future, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Next they’ll bloody say mike Ashley and lee charnley are popular with the lads keep them to clean the boots. Get him gone ASAP awful manager no time for sentiments in football — Fesy (@Fesytoon) May 2, 2020

The players are absolutely backward then and have absolutely no ambition if that’s true. — Dan (@Dan96___) May 2, 2020

It’s because half of them know they won’t get a game under a manager that actually knows what he’s doing — LiamD (@LiamD3991) May 2, 2020

Of course he is. Most of the squad know they’ll be ask to leave if Bruce is replaced. They are fighting for survival at their own club. — Andrew McVittie (@Andrew_McVittie) May 2, 2020

If that’s the case it shows a lack of ambition from the leaders of the group so they need moving on ASAP — GarethWalton (@gwalt18) May 2, 2020

They know he’s the only person that might keep selecting them for the squad despite their poor performances — Skullfist (@skullfist1) May 2, 2020

Get him out day one any trace of Ashley needs to be removed instantly — Stu (@StuartRitchie20) May 2, 2020

One Newcastle fan simply suggested that as well as getting rid of Bruce, the Magpies should get rid of the entire playing squad too.

Get rid of the squad as well then — AB (@TinTin_Official) May 3, 2020

Whilst Bruce has done a fine job in the circumstances, surely Newcastle won’t turn down the opportunity to potentially bring in someone like Mauricio Pochettino?

Would you take Pochettino as Newcastle's next manager?

Yes Vote No Vote

The ex-Spurs manager is of course available following his sacking from the Lilywhites earlier this season, and based on the work he has done in rebuilding the likes of Southampton and Spurs in the Premier League, he appears to be the perfect fit for Newcastle.

It remains to be seen how things pans out.

