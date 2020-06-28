Newcastle fans loving what Steve Bruce has said about takeover

Whilst Newcastle’s proposed takeover has of course surrounded those higher up in the food chain at St James’ Park, that doesn’t mean to say the likes of the manager and players haven’t been affected by it.

And as per his comments ahead of the FA Cup clash against Manchester City, Magpies boss Steve Bruce has seemingly had enough of all the waiting around to see whether the Saudi consortium’s bid will finally be approved by the Premier League.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, he said (as quoted by The Daily Mirror): “Like all of us we are still waiting. I think all of us feel this decision has to be made. It just seems to have become tedious. It’s been going to be this week, it’s going to be due in days, it’s going to be in 48 hours. We need the people who are making the decisions to make that decision. We need them to make it. And be quick about it.”

And after hearing what Bruce had to say, Newcastle fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

Well done Brucey👏 — Jack 🇸🇦 (@jchaytor16) June 28, 2020

BRUCIEEEE — Lewis de Silva 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇱🇰 (@lewisdesilva17) June 27, 2020

Good work, Bruce! Your best leadership yet! — Jon Dunlap (@dcdunlaps) June 27, 2020

A few Newcastle fans lauded Bruce for speaking up and “saying it how it is”, with a couple of supporters in particular voicing their frustrations with the Premier League, labeling it as “disgraceful”.

Good on ya Brucey. This affects the club fans and the team so much. This is disgraceful from the premier league. — Alex W (@WesterosMagpie) June 27, 2020

Well done Steve at least someone is saying it how it is. Good luck today! — Disco Dave (@DiscoDaveToon) June 28, 2020

Well said Steve. PL are an absolute disgrace — Steven pritt (@Stevenpritt3) June 27, 2020

One Magpies fan admitted that whilst he isn’t Bruce’s “biggest fan”, he appreciates the Newcastle boss’ outspoken comments and claimed it showed “he’s on side and has the fans’ interest”.

Do you know what, I actually really appreciate Brucey doing this. Not been his biggest fan but it shows he’s on side and has the fans interests, cos it’s most certainly not in his. Fair play lad — John Miller (@growing_turnips) June 27, 2020

It’s fair to say Bruce is unimpressed with the amount of time it’s taking for the green light to be given for Newcastle’s takeover.

Does this change your opinion on Steve Bruce at all?

Yes Vote No Vote

And it’s completely understandable too. Whilst this season is still yet to be finished, Bruce will be keen on looking ahead to the next campaign and making decisions on who to get rid of, and who to sign.

But with all this uncertainty hovering above the club, those kinds of important calls just cannot be made at the moment. It’s no surprise to see so many Magpies fans on board with what the manager had to say.