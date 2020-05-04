Newcastle would show no ambition if they kept Steve Bruce

One of the big decisions Newcastle will have to make if and when this proposed takeover goes through, is the future of current manager Steve Bruce.

The Magpies boss took over the reins on a permanent basis from Rafa Benitez after the Spaniard’s departure last summer, and to his credit, has ensured the Tyneside club have steered well clear of the relegation zone – at the time football was postponed, they were eight points clear of 18th-placed Bournemouth.

But whilst Bruce has done a respectable job in ensuring Newcastle will once again be playing Premier League football next season, the prospect of new owners and larger investment means the yardstick will surely be changed in terms of ambition.

If the club do go on to make big-money signings, then there will be a sense of hope and expectation that challenging for European football may become the new objective – and Bruce simply doesn’t have the gravitas or credentials to be leading a side like that, despite recent claims that the players are keen for him to stay.

Bruce’s resumes of clubs isn’t the most awe-inspiring, whilst he doesn’t have any experience of managing a team in the Champions League.

Reports in recent weeks have linked the Magpies with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri – the kinds of managers who have built up considerable experience at the helm of some of European football’s biggest sides, and competing for titles.

Keeping Bruce as Newcastle look to build a new era would be somewhat of a cowardly decision that would send out completely the wrong message and intent about what the Tyneside club hope to achieve.

Players like Barcelona superstar Philippe Coutinho have been linked, and it’s been claimed that he would only move to Newcastle if Pochettino takes charge – that in itself is an indication of how simply having money to splash will not be enough to entice the biggest and best players.

The club needs an inspirational or well-recognised figurehead a la Carlo Ancelotti at Everton to inspire this revolution. And Bruce simply isn’t that man, and why the Magpies would be making a huge mistake if they kept him on board.

Meanwhile, Newcastle fans react to an update on Steve Bruce’s future.