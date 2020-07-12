 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Newcastle United News
Newcastle fans slam Steve Bruce after Watford defeat

Newcastle fans slam Steve Bruce after Watford defeat

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 12/7/2020 | 09:45am

After enjoying a pretty impressive run of games following the Premier League’s restart, Newcastle have tasted back-to-back defeats in quick succession.

A 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City was followed by a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday afternoon, and it was a performance that left a lot to be desired.

Think you’re a big Magpies fan? Can you name these former players by looking at their careers? Go on, give it a go…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

WHO IS THE PLAYER?

Having gone in front, Steve Bruce’s side shot themselves in the foot, twice, giving away a couple of penalties in the second-half and watching Troy Deeney flip the game completely on its head.

And following the defeat, Newcastle fans flooded to Twitter to share their anger and frustrations at Bruce in particular.

A couple of fans brought Rafa Benitez’s name into the conversation, with one supporter in particular insisting that the Spaniard had a “game-plan”, whilst Bruce does not.

Another couple of Magpies supporters took issue with Bruce’s tactics, questioning why he moved a right-back to left-back, and why Fabian Schar started in central midfield at Vicarage Road.

With the Magpies still awaiting confirmation of whether the club’s takeover has gone through, Bruce’s future at St James’ Park is surely still in major danger.

Does Steve Bruce need to go?

Yes

Yes

No

No

Reports in recent weeks have already suggested that the likes of Mauricio Pochettino has been lined up by the Saudi consortium to take over, and so the dismal defeats in Newcastle’s last two games have done little to suggest Bruce is the right man for the job.

Article title: Newcastle fans slam Steve Bruce after Watford defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 