Newcastle fans slam Steve Bruce after Watford defeat

After enjoying a pretty impressive run of games following the Premier League’s restart, Newcastle have tasted back-to-back defeats in quick succession.

A 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City was followed by a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday afternoon, and it was a performance that left a lot to be desired.

Having gone in front, Steve Bruce’s side shot themselves in the foot, twice, giving away a couple of penalties in the second-half and watching Troy Deeney flip the game completely on its head.

And following the defeat, Newcastle fans flooded to Twitter to share their anger and frustrations at Bruce in particular.

Steve Bruce showing once again that he’s a chancer and a charlatan, stealing a living along with a few in his squad. Spineless and zero commitment. Coasting to the end of the season. Pathetic. #nufc — Gavin Frost (@misterfrosty) July 11, 2020

Unbelievable that Bruce hasn’t won over our fans yet with performances like those — Sam (@Sam06371741) July 11, 2020

oh well, what’s new with Steve Bruce? Good luck to those that supported him to be our manager after the takeover. — Leon Tang (@LeonTang1981) July 11, 2020

Haha! We never got hammered under Rafa. This season has seen some worst performances I’ve ever seen. Rafa got track record in different countries. Bruce is championship level at best. It’s a miracle we haven’t been relegated this season. — George Kaplin (@GeorgeKaplin2) July 11, 2020

A couple of fans brought Rafa Benitez’s name into the conversation, with one supporter in particular insisting that the Spaniard had a “game-plan”, whilst Bruce does not.

BuT hE gOt MoRe PoInTs ThAn RaFa — Sam (@samtabram) July 11, 2020

He’s clueless, I don’t care. Rafa had consistency and a game plan… Nobody, not even Bruce knows the game plan under Bruce. — Matt Housam (@MattJHousam) July 11, 2020

Another couple of Magpies supporters took issue with Bruce’s tactics, questioning why he moved a right-back to left-back, and why Fabian Schar started in central midfield at Vicarage Road.

“You can’t blame Bruce for players giving away pens”. He literally moved a right back to left back for no reason. Said right back was then easily beaten and gave the penalty away. — Aaron John Bird (@aaronjohnbird) July 11, 2020

What about the subs, what about Schar starting in CM who did nothing all game, how about subbing off Gayle when drawing, I mean none of it makes sense. Obviously you cant blame him for individual stupidity, put you can blame him for the overall gameplan. — Alex Wright (@AlexJLWright) July 11, 2020

With the Magpies still awaiting confirmation of whether the club’s takeover has gone through, Bruce’s future at St James’ Park is surely still in major danger.

Reports in recent weeks have already suggested that the likes of Mauricio Pochettino has been lined up by the Saudi consortium to take over, and so the dismal defeats in Newcastle’s last two games have done little to suggest Bruce is the right man for the job.