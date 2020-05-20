Newcastle takeover announcement is “imminent” says journalist

Newcastle United’s prospective takeover has been given the go-ahead with an official announcement due imminently, according to former Sunday Mirror journalist John Richardson.

The 2018 Sports News Reporter of the Year tweeted the following news this afternoon:

At last!! Reliable Middle East sources saying the Toon takeover has been given the go ahead. An official announcement is imminent. 🙏🙏 — John Richardson (@riccosrant) May 20, 2020

It comes just a few days after the Premier League confirmed a return to training as part of phase one of their ‘Project Restart’ plans.

Now it appears as if the owners and directors test has passed all checks after being with the top-flight decision-makers for several weeks now.

Where will Newcastle finish in the PL next season?

Top four Vote Midtable Vote Relegation fight Vote

The Magpies are set for a new era at St James’ Park with Mike Ashley finally selling the northeast outfit to Amanda Staveley and her Saudi Arabian-backed consortium.

It is thought the deal is costing them approximately £300m.

AND in other news, Newcastle fans react as Paul Dummett tweets…