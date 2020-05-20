 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Newcastle United News
Newcastle takeover announcement is "imminent" says journalist

Newcastle takeover announcement is “imminent” says journalist

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
1 minute read 20/5/2020 | 03:56pm

Newcastle United’s prospective takeover has been given the go-ahead with an official announcement due imminently, according to former Sunday Mirror journalist John Richardson.

The 2018 Sports News Reporter of the Year tweeted the following news this afternoon:

It comes just a few days after the Premier League confirmed a return to training as part of phase one of their ‘Project Restart’ plans.

Now it appears as if the owners and directors test has passed all checks after being with the top-flight decision-makers for several weeks now.

Where will Newcastle finish in the PL next season?

Top four

Top four

Midtable

Midtable

Relegation fight

Relegation fight

The Magpies are set for a new era at St James’ Park with Mike Ashley finally selling the northeast outfit to Amanda Staveley and her Saudi Arabian-backed consortium.

It is thought the deal is costing them approximately £300m.

AND in other news, Newcastle fans react as Paul Dummett tweets

Article title: Newcastle takeover announcement is “imminent” says journalist

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 