talkSPORT journalist delivers Newcastle takeover update

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 27/7/2020 | 08:35am

Newcastle United’s prospective Saudi Arabian takeover continues to rumble on and now talkSPORT’s Middle East correspondent has delivered a fresh update into matters.

Ben Jacobs claims that a senior source in the country has claimed that the northeast giants have “been purchased” officially by the nation’s public investment fund.

However, his understanding is very much different to that, suggesting that nothing has been finalised or approved just yet.

He tweeted a series of messages to supporters on Sunday, Jacobs said:

Firstly, it only goes to show just how complicated how the entire saga has been throughout the previous four months. It’s also very hard to know what to believe when it comes out of the Saudi state.

Maybe the fact that they are talking up the £300m deal is positive, but we’re still yet to learn of the outcome from the Premier League themselves.

A couple of weeks ago, the country created a new twist in the tale when they banned beIN Sports from broadcasting, meaning there’s now no legal way to watch PL football in Saudi Arabia.

But Jacobs believes the top-flight are yet to green-light to deal so the Magpies continue to await their fate.

With the transfer window open from today, it’s really time for a decision to be made.

