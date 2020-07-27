talkSPORT journalist delivers Newcastle takeover update

Newcastle United’s prospective Saudi Arabian takeover continues to rumble on and now talkSPORT’s Middle East correspondent has delivered a fresh update into matters.

Ben Jacobs claims that a senior source in the country has claimed that the northeast giants have “been purchased” officially by the nation’s public investment fund.

Who will be in charge of Newcastle come Sept 12th?

However, his understanding is very much different to that, suggesting that nothing has been finalised or approved just yet.

He tweeted a series of messages to supporters on Sunday, Jacobs said:

Just interviewed a senior source at Saudi Media City who believes #NUFC has now "been purchased" by PIF. Adds "the best LaLiga players will be bought, led by Messi" 👀 My understanding remains nothing has been finalised/approved, but Saudi sources continue to talk up takeover. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 26, 2020

Just to add: I’m simply quoting a senior source close to takeover on Saudi side to illustrate their own on-record confidence in both approval & PIF’s ambition. My understanding remains PL yet to green light the deal. Saudi Media City (& Olivier Bernard) clearly think otherwise. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 26, 2020

Firstly, it only goes to show just how complicated how the entire saga has been throughout the previous four months. It’s also very hard to know what to believe when it comes out of the Saudi state.

Maybe the fact that they are talking up the £300m deal is positive, but we’re still yet to learn of the outcome from the Premier League themselves.

A couple of weeks ago, the country created a new twist in the tale when they banned beIN Sports from broadcasting, meaning there’s now no legal way to watch PL football in Saudi Arabia.

But Jacobs believes the top-flight are yet to green-light to deal so the Magpies continue to await their fate.

With the transfer window open from today, it’s really time for a decision to be made.

