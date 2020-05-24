Newcastle fans react to Mark Douglas’ takeover report

Ever since news first emerged that Newcastle could be undergoing a takeover, fans of the Tyneside club have no doubt been waiting anxiously to see whether it would actually come to fruition.

Now, The Chronicle’s Mark Douglas has revealed just why things aren’t progressing as quick as many of them would have hoped for. He said: “This is the sixth week of checks and despite surges of excitement that an announcement could be soon, the situation remains that Premier League confirmation and transfer of funds are required to complete the buy out.

Do you think the takeover will be completed before the end of May?

“It’s understood that this deal has been one of the most complex the Premier League has ever dealt with. The process has required lawyers and outside investigators to look into stacks of sensitive information and interrogate objections from several parties. But buyers’ side sources insist there have been no red flags raised and remain hopeful of an announcement soon.”

And after hearing about Douglas’ insight into the takeover process, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

As long as the end result is that the deal gets done i for one am happy to walt. — Adam White (@Adam_B_White) May 23, 2020

I just want to see Amanda holding up the NUFC scarf ASAP with all those horrible signs gone. — Angel🎅🎁🎄 (@AngelNUFC) May 23, 2020

Couldn’t care less how complex it is or how long it takes. Main thing is that it’s pretty much done. — Barry Blakely (@BarryBlakely) May 23, 2020

I sound pessimistic but can see the PL trying to prove a point and failing this. Fingers crossed not but it’d be just our luck — jack mitcham (@jack_mitcham) May 23, 2020

Basically tried every trick in book to stop the takeover — YoungY (@myoung23) May 23, 2020

It’s excruciating this waiting game like.. — Oasis4ever (@Oasis4ever2) May 23, 2020

Makes it even sweeter when it goes through. — James Marjoribanks (@Banksy103) May 23, 2020