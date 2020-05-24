 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react to Mark Douglas' takeover report

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 24/5/2020 | 09:55am

Ever since news first emerged that Newcastle could be undergoing a takeover, fans of the Tyneside club have no doubt been waiting anxiously to see whether it would actually come to fruition.

Now, The Chronicle’s Mark Douglas has revealed just why things aren’t progressing as quick as many of them would have hoped for. He said: “This is the sixth week of checks and despite surges of excitement that an announcement could be soon, the situation remains that Premier League confirmation and transfer of funds are required to complete the buy out.

Do you think the takeover will be completed before the end of May?

Absolutely!

Absolutely!

Doubt it!

Doubt it!

“It’s understood that this deal has been one of the most complex the Premier League has ever dealt with. The process has required lawyers and outside investigators to look into stacks of sensitive information and interrogate objections from several parties. But buyers’ side sources insist there have been no red flags raised and remain hopeful of an announcement soon.”

And after hearing about Douglas’ insight into the takeover process, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

