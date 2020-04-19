Opinion: Why Phil Jones would be a smart signing for Newcastle

According to the Mirror, Manchester United are looking to offload Phil Jones this summer and would be willing to accept as little as £12million for the centre-back. Newcastle have been linked to a move for the Englishman, and now ownership of the club is prepared to change hands, the talks could come to fruition.

Jones has been with the Red Devils for nine years, but has had little luck with securing game time as of late. The last time the 28-year-old played for United was against Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup in January. Overall, Jones has played a total of eight games this entire season, phased out by the likes of Victor Lindelöf and Harry Maguire who have formed a new centre-back partnership.

However, the defender could be given a lifeline to stay in the Premier League as the Magpies are reportedly keen on snapping up the veteran.

Jones has been with Man United since he was 19, so a change of club will definitely be a shock to the system. But the time has come to seek pastures new after falling dramatically down the pecking order over recent years. Newcastle could be in a perfect position to guarantee him regular Premier League starts, pairing him up with captain Jamaal Lascelles.

Jones could be handed a ticket to be part of something very exciting unfolding at Newcastle. A struggling club that has been crying out for new investment is finally getting its wish and the 28-year-old could become an integral part of this new era.

The England international’s experience in the top-flight will benefit the Magpies during clashes against more attacking teams. Not only that, but an experienced defender could be the key to keeping young talent like Allan Saint-Maximin. With less goals conceded and less bad results, players of the Frenchman’s calibre will be less likely to look for a move elsewhere.

However, if the Northern club is keen to acquire his services, they must act fast. West Ham are also reportedly interested in Jones as they look to bolster their squad following a difficult time in the league this season.

The first signing under new ownership doesn’t have to be worth big bucks, but instead must make a statement. And the addition of Jones to Newcastle’s squad will prove they are serious about making a comeback and tightening the screws in their problematic areas.