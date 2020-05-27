Newcastle takeover hit with fresh twist over Saudi piracy

Newcastle United’s prospective £300m takeover has taken a new path this week after reports emerged firing doubt over its completion.

The Guardian revealed exclusively that the Saudi Arabian-funded deal is in major doubt following the World Trade Organisation’s ruling that pirate satellite TV and streaming service beoutQ was indeed coming from the Middle Eastern state.

It’s claimed that the final report will not be published until mid-June but it will expose the Saudi government being behind the illegal streaming of sports events across the globe.

As a result of the WTO’s conclusions, the Magpies’ takeover is on the ropes with the threat of those involved committing a ‘breach of international law’.

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and governor of the public investment fund Yasir Al-Rumayyan are both involved in consortium willing to purchase the north east outfit from controversial owner Mike Ashley – but the WTO report suggests there is a clear link between the pair and the beoutQ service.

Although it is thought that this has been strongly denied by United’s prospective owners.

It’s quickly approaching two months since the Premier League were asked for approval by the aforementioned parties – a process that should have taken around 30 days.

But the whole process has been made all that more complicated by these allegations, which has caused the delay to any official decision on the PL’s part.

This one could well continue to rumble on especially with the top-flight entering the next phase of ‘Project Restart’ which would see teams return to normal training – a decision that could be made today.

