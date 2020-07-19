Newcastle fans react to interest in Norwich ace Todd Cantwell

After seeing their relegation confirmed, it’s been no surprise to see some of Norwich’s key players being linked with moves away. And now, it appears Newcastle have set their sights on Canaries midfielder Todd Cantwell.

According to The Daily Mail, both the Magpies and fellow Premier League side Leicester are interested in signing the Englishman this summer, with Manchester City also name-checked as long-term admirers.

The report further claims that despite the uncertainty surrounding Newcastle and their planned takeover, they have made their interest in Cantwell known.

And after hearing about their links to the £18m-rated ace, Magpies fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

No consistent end product. Good on the ball, but reminds me a little of Jacob Murphy. I wouldn’t spend more than 5 or 6 million as a punt. — chris tucker (@christuckersluc) July 17, 2020

Great player would be perfect — Lee Cooke (@CescCooke) July 17, 2020

Please PLEASE sign Cantwell, takeover or not @NUFC — evan (@Evanfbird) July 17, 2020

Some Newcastle fans suggested that whilst Cantwell could be a really good signing for them, they felt Leicester are clear favourites to get him.

Would be an unreal buy!!! Congratulations Leicester on the buy — #LND 999 (@SlimShadyAFK) July 17, 2020

Potential to be a really good player. Got Leicester written all over him mind. — Jenky (@_Jenky88) July 17, 2020

Unless there is a takeover Leicester win #Nufc — David Punton (@DavePunton) July 17, 2020

Another Magpies supporter went about it a bit more tactically, claiming that Cantwell’s arrival, and his ability to play out on the left, could see Miguel Almiron move into a more central position.

I’d take him so we can move Miggy down the middle — 🇸🇦Prince Bin Almiron 🇸🇦 (@AtomicAlmiron) July 17, 2020

Despite playing for a side that has already been relegated from the top-flight, Cantwell has undeniably been one of the shining lights of Norwich’s season.

Should Newcastle sign Todd Cantwell?

Yes Vote No Vote

The 22-year-old has struck seven times and provided a further two assists this campaign, playing on both flanks and popping up with some big goals – he has scored against the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal.

With the Canaries’ relegation, this could be a chance for Newcastle to snare him on the cheap.