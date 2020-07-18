Newcastle fans split on potential McGinn signing

Newcastle United could be in for a very interesting transfer window should their reported takeover come to fruition, but even though the Magpies’ new owners haven’t come in yet, they’re being linked to some top-quality talent.

Interest in Wilfried Zaha was reported earlier in the week, and now the Chronicle are stating that the north-east outfit may go in for Aston Villa’s John McGinn should the Birmingham outfit be relegated at the end of the season.

McGinn has been one of the bright sparks in Villa’s squad, earning an average WhoScored rating of 7.03 in the league this season, and you have to wonder if Dean Smith’s side would be in a better position had the Scot not missed three months of the campaign.

The 25-year-old has been coveted by some of the biggest clubs in the country in the past, with Manchester United’s interest last summer heavily documented, and a move to Newcastle could prove to be a real coup for Steve Bruce’s side.

A number of fans were certainly excited by the prospect of seeing McGinn at Villa Park.

McGinn would be a real coup. He’s streaks ahead of Bentaleb, Colback, even the longstaffs (though they’re still young and developing their games). But we’d have to compete with bigger clubs for him and I don’t see us putting down enough. — Harvey (@kafeitiere) July 18, 2020

Yes please. — James Beedie (@17jamesbeedie) July 17, 2020

Definitely have him. — Karlito83 ⭐️⭐️ (@Karlito65) July 17, 2020

Lack of ambition signing,no better than Hayden or Shelvey.We seriously need to be signing better players than we have. — Chris Kelman (@chris_kelman) July 17, 2020

However, as with any transfer story, you’ll always have your naysayers, and there are a number of United supporters who are turning their noses up at the prospect of signing a midfielder from a potentially relegated side.

Perhaps these supporters should remember the calibre of player who was at St James’ Park when they went down back in 2016, with Georginio Wijnaldum and Moussa Sissoko playing that season, and those two would go on to face off in the Champions League final in 2019.

Not good enough. — Ian (@ianyoung935) July 17, 2020

Best player dont think so,shelvey streets ahead of him — Brian Robinson (@brobinson952) July 18, 2020

Swooping for a midfielder who has been relegated…surely, even without a takeover, we should have more ambition than that? — Graeme Wear (@graeme838) July 17, 2020