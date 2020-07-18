 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans split on potential McGinn signing

by Charles Jones share
2 minute read 18/7/2020 | 06:18pm

Newcastle United could be in for a very interesting transfer window should their reported takeover come to fruition, but even though the Magpies’ new owners haven’t come in yet, they’re being linked to some top-quality talent.

Interest in Wilfried Zaha was reported earlier in the week, and now the Chronicle are stating that the north-east outfit may go in for Aston Villa’s John McGinn should the Birmingham outfit be relegated at the end of the season.

McGinn has been one of the bright sparks in Villa’s squad, earning an average WhoScored rating of 7.03 in the league this season, and you have to wonder if Dean Smith’s side would be in a better position had the Scot not missed three months of the campaign.

The 25-year-old has been coveted by some of the biggest clubs in the country in the past, with Manchester United’s interest last summer heavily documented, and a move to Newcastle could prove to be a real coup for Steve Bruce’s side.

A number of fans were certainly excited by the prospect of seeing McGinn at Villa Park.

However, as with any transfer story, you’ll always have your naysayers, and there are a number of United supporters who are turning their noses up at the prospect of signing a midfielder from a potentially relegated side.

Perhaps these supporters should remember the calibre of player who was at St James’ Park when they went down back in 2016, with Georginio Wijnaldum and Moussa Sissoko playing that season, and those two would go on to face off in the Champions League final in 2019.

