Newcastle could soon be the most entertaining side in England

Newcastle United fans have been subjected to dull football for far too long.

As much as Magpies supporters loved Rafa Benitez, the side didn’t possess much flair during his tenure with supporters accusing the Spaniard of employing boring tactics during his time at the club, and many of the same complaints have been present during Steve Bruce’s tenure.

However, under Bruce things have gotten a bit more interesting, and that’s down to one man.

Allan Saint-Maximin has been a revelation at St James’ Park since joining last summer, with the Frenchman averaging the second-most dribbles per game in the Premier League and drawing a lot of praise for his explosive and dynamic style of play.

Watch Newcastle United Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

The Tyneside outfit have now been linked with the Premier League’s third-most prolific dribbler, with the Daily Mail stating that the club are interested in Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha.

The Ivorian will cost a pretty penny, with the Eagles reportedly demanding £80m for his services last summer, and while that asking price may have come down, he’s still valued at £39.6m by Transfermarkt.

However, if United’s potential new owners take charge that will be a drop in the ocean for the Magpies, and if Steve Bruce’s side are able to line up with two of the league’s top three dribblers in their frontline, they will become one of the most entertaining sides in the country.

1 of 15 Where was Paul Gascoigne born? Newcastle Gateshead Sunderland Middlesbrough

Fans love to see a player with a bit of pace and trickery about them, hence why Saint-Maximin has immediately become a fan favourite in the north-east, and if Zaha is there to play alongside him, the Magpies will be very easy on the eye.

Of course, playing entertaining football and winning games don’t always go hand in hand, especially if Joelinton continues to falter up front, but if Newcastle can get Zaha through the door they will at least be fun to watch, which is a lot more than can be said about them over the past couple of seasons.