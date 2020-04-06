 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle United fans are still fuming at 2017 penalty incident vs Burton Albion

by Ben Goodwin share
1 minute read 6/4/2020 | 12:40pm

Loads of Newcastle fans have been discussing what one member of the Toon Army called “the stupidest decision ever”, as Sunday marked three years since the infamous Matt Ritchie penalty incident.

Newcastle’s season in the Championship was one of the side’s most memorable in recent history, as Rafael Benitez led the Magpies to 94 points and beat Brighton to the title.

While it was a campaign of mostly ups though, there were a couple of nervy moments, and none more so than penalty-gate, which came during the win against Burton Albion.

Referee Keith Stroud ruled that Dwight Gayle had encroached while Ritchie tucked home the penalty, awarding a free-kick to the Brewers. However, the laws stated that a free-kick is given only if the penalty is missed and the spot-kick should actually have been retaken, via Sky Sports, as the referee was later forced to apologise.

The match ended all smiles for the Toon Army as Ritchie scored a second-half winner, but that hasn’t stopped fans from once again unleashing their fury on the referee’s mistake.

