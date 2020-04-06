Newcastle United fans are still fuming at 2017 penalty incident vs Burton Albion

Loads of Newcastle fans have been discussing what one member of the Toon Army called “the stupidest decision ever”, as Sunday marked three years since the infamous Matt Ritchie penalty incident.

Newcastle’s season in the Championship was one of the side’s most memorable in recent history, as Rafael Benitez led the Magpies to 94 points and beat Brighton to the title.

While it was a campaign of mostly ups though, there were a couple of nervy moments, and none more so than penalty-gate, which came during the win against Burton Albion.

Referee Keith Stroud ruled that Dwight Gayle had encroached while Ritchie tucked home the penalty, awarding a free-kick to the Brewers. However, the laws stated that a free-kick is given only if the penalty is missed and the spot-kick should actually have been retaken, via Sky Sports, as the referee was later forced to apologise.

The match ended all smiles for the Toon Army as Ritchie scored a second-half winner, but that hasn’t stopped fans from once again unleashing their fury on the referee’s mistake.

The championship refs were and still are a joke — Paul Hewitt (@PaulHew03845348) April 5, 2020

The stupidest decision ever. — Jonny Hall (@jonnyehall) April 5, 2020

I was there near the corner flag when he took the kick we were going mad ,worst call I’ve ever seen,crowd knew he was wrong — T.A.F.K.A.P (@gallowgate13) April 5, 2020

Worst decision I’ve ever seen. Absolute farce that the ref came over to consult the 4th official about the rule book. That ref should never of been allowed to ref another game after that. — Denis Taylor (@ToonDen) April 5, 2020

That must be the worst decision by a referee I was one of the thousands that wondered what the hell was going on — Robertson (@Roberts16051495) April 5, 2020

Should ah e been fined for that decision — Nick (@Nick73426166) April 5, 2020

