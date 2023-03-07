Newcastle United will be hit with a big blow for their upcoming two Premier League games with Joelinton set to sit on the sidelines on the back of his recent suspension.

Why is Joelinton suspended for Newcastle?

The Brazilian midfielder will now miss the upcoming games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest having picked up his 10th yellow card on the weekend against Manchester City.

Joelinton has already served a one-game suspension earlier in the season having picked up five yellow cards in the Premier League by the end of October.

His disciplinary record has failed to improve since and now the 26-year-old is set to reduce Eddie Howe's options in the middle for the next two games.

And speaking on the Everything is Black & White YouTube channel, journalist Andrew Musgrove has shared his concerns about the Brazilian's absence:

"Without Joelinton, it's going to be a huge challenge, I think, to get six points, but they're more than capable. Just because they haven't got a like-for-like replacement, they've got quality players to replace Joelinton.

"But yeah, devastating blow. He's not going to be in the side for the next two games, which hopefully means he can rest up, come back after the international break fresh, [have] a bit more energy about him. He probably has looked the only one still with a full tank."

Who will Eddie Howe play instead of Joelinton?

Howe's options in midfield have been tested over the course of the 2022/23 campaign and this is just another example of the 45-year-old having to make do with what he has.

January saw the Magpies fail to add to his options in the middle and, instead, see his numbers reduced as a result of Jonjo Shelvey's exit for Nottingham Forest.

Disciplinary issues have certainly proven to be a bit of a problem for Newcastle's Brazilian midfielders with Bruno Guimaraes also recently serving a multi-game suspension as a result of a straight red card in January.

And although it is football and these things happen, it is probably in the position in which Howe's options are already stretched.

The obvious replacement for Joelinton would be Joe Willock who has only just returned from an injury issue that saw him start the game on the weekend as a substitute.

Willock's recovery will likely have a big say in whether he is chosen to start in the weekend's game against Wolves with Elliot Anderson also an option for Howe.

But considering these two games feel like huge opportunities to keep their Champions League dreams alive, missing one of their mainstays in the middle of the park will naturally feel like a huge blow.