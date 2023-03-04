Newcastle United's 2-0 defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium capped off a bitter spell of form that has seen the outfit stumble during their commendable, European-chasing campaign.

The Magpies are enduring a five-match winless streak in the Premier League, also losing the Carabao Cup finale against Manchester United last weekend, and manager Eddie Howe will be hoping to pick up the pieces and galvanise his squad back into form ahead of the business end of the season.

A wondrous solo effort from Phil Foden was complemented by Bernardo Silva's sweet second-half finish, and for all of the Tynesiders' resilience and cohesion as a unit, they could not muster the requisite attacking impetus to silence the City crowd.

Now four points behind fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur, albeit with two games in hand, Newcastle need to dust off the cobwebs of this indifferent spell of form and forge a path back to prominence.

Howe will demand contribution from every inch of his squad, which is why Jamaal Lascelles' performance in the den of the current league champions will have been most pleasing.

Did Lascelles prove his worth vs Man City?

Part of a £7m double signing from Nottingham Forest - alongside goalkeeper Karl Darlow - in 2014, Lascelles has been a stalwart for Newcastle, and while he has found opportunities harder to come by this term, the defeat against City only his second Premier League start of the season, his display adds an invaluable layer to his side's depth.

And with Fabian Schar unavailable due to concussion, the 29-year-old stepped in and performed admirably, with imperious City talisman Erling Haaland restricted to two off-target strikes and conceding defeat in all three of his attempted dribbles, as per Sofascore.

Sofascore also recorded Lascelles' six clearances, invaluable in ensuring City were not provided total dominance in the away side's offensive third, also completing 83% of his passes and recording 60 touches despite City's ball-playing excellence.

The Newcastle Chronicle bestowed a 7/10 match rating upon the Englishman, who last started against Liverpool last October, saying: "Did what he does well and routinely cleared. And will be one of the few defenders to stop Haaland scoring, excellently setting tone with crunch tackle early on. A decent return despite defeat. Man of the match."

The Northern Echo's Scott Wilson also lauded Lascelles as among "the top marks" for his contribution, and should Howe require his presence for the forthcoming fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers, he is in good stead to continue his resurgence and impress once again.

While record £63m summer signing Alexander Isak will earn the plaudits for his efforts off the bench, looking lively and leaving journalist Josh Bunting remarking that Newcastle are "at their most dangerous" when he is on the pitch, Lascelles' display was invaluable in reminding the manager of his depth.

Isak managed a shot on target and a blocked attempt, completing his only dribble attempt and won both of his ground duels; his offensive effort was impressive, and Howe can take solace from both the attacking impact of his star signing and the defensive work of utility option Lascelles.