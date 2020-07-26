George Caulkin delivers fresh update into Newcastle’s takeover

Newcastle United’s prospective Saudi Arabian takeover is still believed to be with the Premier League, according to The Athletic’s George Caulkin.

It’s been 18 weeks since news first broke that disgraced owner Mike Ashley had agreed to sell the Magpies to Amanda Staveley’s consortium for a whopping £300m.

Do you believe the takeover will go through this summer?

Absolutely! Vote Not a chance! Vote

Saudi’s public investment fund is set to take 80% of the northeast giants whilst Staveley and the Reuben brothers sharing the rest.

Earlier in the week, former Toon defender Olivier Bernard tweeted a rather cryptic message, claiming that the deal was “happening.” However, this has been downplayed by Caulkin, who delivered a fresh update into matters.

In response to one supporter on Twitter, he said:

They’ve just renewed their sponsorship, so perhaps it’s tied in with that (truthfully – I don’t know). But, honestly, there’s been no movement in terms of the deal being signed off by the PL. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) July 24, 2020

Everyone at St James’ Park just wants to see the club rid of Ashley after 13 years of mediocrity and miscommunication. Yet, the sheer length of time this process has already taken has understandably led to doubts over its potential completion.

This hasn’t been made any easier by the Saudi state banning the MENA region’s only Premier League rights holders – beIN Sports – from broadcasting in the nation, meaning there’s no legal way to watch the English top-flight.

1 of 10 Which permanent manager did Robson succeed at St James' Park? Kevin Keegan Ruud Gullit Steve Clarke Graeme Souness

A baffling move given their PIF is trying to purchase United.

The 2019/20 season concludes later this afternoon whilst the transfer window opens on Monday – yet we’re no closer to learning about our fate. It’s time for answers before it is too late.

AND in other news, Title-winning flop eyed by Newcastle scouts if takeover falls through…