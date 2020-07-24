Title-winning flop eyed by Newcastle scouts if takeover falls through

Newcastle United appear to be preparing for life as usual with the Magpies scouts eyeing up a move for a new striker this summer.

What’s the word?

According to the Shields Gazette, Toon are moving ahead with their transfer plans despite the takeover saga continuing to rumble on into a 17th week of deliberations.

It’s claimed that the northeast outfit could launch an audacious loan swoop for Real Madrid flop Luka Jovic as they ‘look to inject goals’ into Steve Bruce’s misfiring frontline.

The 22-year-old earned a £60m move from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer but has only been able to feature for a total of 420 minutes, scoring twice, in La Liga as Los Galacticos clinched the crown from Barcelona.

Jovic is now valued at a mere £28.8m by Transfermarkt.

Joelinton benefit

Bruce’s strikers have endured a torrid time in the Premier League this season, scoring just five goals between them. It speaks volumes that Jonjo Shelvey, a box-to-box midfielder has bagged more on his own (six).

A move for Jovic is certainly interesting given his disappointing campaign in the Spanish capital but Toon’s scouts must’ve seen a fair bit of him in the Bundesliga last season considering that’s where they spotted Joelinton’s exploits at Hoffenheim.

However, the Serb international pretty much outranked United’s record £40m signing in all facets.

Firstly, he netted ten more goals than the Brazilian but Jovic also averaged more shots (three) and fewer dispossessions (1.4) and unsuccessful touches (2.3).

With Bruce admitting that Joelinton’s future may lie wider on the pitch, a move for a striker who scored over double the number of goals than he did could be shrewd business, particularly if it’s on loan as there’s far less financial risk at stake.

His introduction could certainly hand the Magpies’ two-goal frontman a new lease of life.

