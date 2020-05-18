Newcastle fans react to links with Palace star Wilfried Zaha

One of the big transfer sagas of the 2019 summer window, Wilfried Zaha ended up staying put at Crystal Palace after months of speculation linking him with a move to the likes of Arsenal. But now, it appears Newcastle have set their sights on the winger.

According to The Sun, despite the Magpies waiting for the Premier League’s approval of their proposed takeover, they have earmarked Zaha as a potential transfer target for this summer.

The report claims that a major squad overhaul is planned, and that soundings have been made over the Ivory Coast international’s availability – it’s further suggested Zaha is valued at more than £60m by Palace.

After hearing about the links to the Premier League star, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their reported transfer target.

Please don’t be true. He’s awful. Spends more time tripping up and looking for non existent fouls than he does on his feet. — Upsidedown Heed (@keith74nic) May 17, 2020

Not worth anything close to 60million. He is like Atsu. He can’t pass, can’t score. In fact i would play atsu over him. At least atsu is not selfish. Let him go to man United. Much better players around — Darren J Guilbert (@DarrenJGuilbert) May 17, 2020

Give me st maxim any day over zaha — Brian Hill (@ge0rdieb0y) May 17, 2020

Him and ASM on each wing. My God! — Richard Johnson (@richjohnson92) May 17, 2020

Some Newcastle fans simply called Zaha “overrated”, and urged the club to steer clear.

I hope not. Very overrated and has an awful ego — Jon (@JonnyBWood) May 17, 2020

Honestly have saint maximums tracksuit over this guy, so overrated — 🤷‍♂️ (@Daveydinnerlady) May 17, 2020

So overrated, goes missing a lot. No thanks — Graeme Bell (@GraemeBell_NUFC) May 17, 2020

@TheClowez What a waste of money. Most overrated player in the Premier League. So little end product. — Daniel (@dcw12789) May 17, 2020

At 27, Zaha is in the prime years of his career, and he’s been Palace’s talisman for the past few seasons now.

Would you take Wilfried Zaha for £60m?

After failing to secure a move to Arsenal last summer, it’s difficult to see why the Ivorian would want to stay at Selhurst Park for another season, and Newcastle could take advantage of that and make a big splash for him this time around.