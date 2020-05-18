 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react to links with Palace star Wilfried Zaha

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 18/5/2020 | 09:35am

One of the big transfer sagas of the 2019 summer window, Wilfried Zaha ended up staying put at Crystal Palace after months of speculation linking him with a move to the likes of Arsenal. But now, it appears Newcastle have set their sights on the winger.

According to The Sun, despite the Magpies waiting for the Premier League’s approval of their proposed takeover, they have earmarked Zaha as a potential transfer target for this summer.

The report claims that a major squad overhaul is planned, and that soundings have been made over the Ivory Coast international’s availability – it’s further suggested Zaha is valued at more than £60m by Palace.

After hearing about the links to the Premier League star, Newcastle fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on their reported transfer target.

Some Newcastle fans simply called Zaha “overrated”, and urged the club to steer clear.

At 27, Zaha is in the prime years of his career, and he’s been Palace’s talisman for the past few seasons now.

After failing to secure a move to Arsenal last summer, it’s difficult to see why the Ivorian would want to stay at Selhurst Park for another season, and Newcastle could take advantage of that and make a big splash for him this time around.

