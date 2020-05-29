Newcastle target Xherdan Shaqiri tipped to “excite” fans

Speaking to Football Insider, Danny Mills has tipped Xherdan Shaqiri to “excite” Newcastle fans if he joins the club this summer.

What did he say?

With the Magpies on the verge of being taken over, attentions already seem to be turning towards who their potential transfer targets could be. And according to The Daily Mail, Steve Bruce’s side have identified Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri as someone to bring to St James’ Park.

Now, Mills has talked up the prospect of the Switzerland international plying his trade on Tyneside, and insisted that a “quality player” like him could thrive in a situation where he’s given more licence to create.

He said: “Obviously he is a quality player. If you can get him fit… we saw what he did for Liverpool last season. He has a lot to offer. If the price is right and the wages are not too high it could be a quality player for them.

“They would maybe play him in a more central role, an eight or a ten role – give him a bit of license and do not ask him to track back. He is a player that could excite the Newcastle fans.”

Opportunity

As was to be expected, Shaqiri has only been used sparingly by Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. But that hasn’t stopped the ace from still delivering whenever he’s been on the pitch at Anfield.

In 40 games for the club, he has managed seven goals and five assists, and has played a huge role in some key games for the Merseyside club. He notched a brace in a 3-1 victory over Manchester United last season, and also set up one of the goals in the Reds’ famous comeback over Barcelona at home in the Champions League.

If given a key role in a team, as he was for Stoke, then Shaqiri could turn into a real game-changer for any side. As Mills suggests, giving him the freedom to simply create and score for the team is the key to getting the best out of him.