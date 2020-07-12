Newcastle’s potential new onwers mustn’t emulate Man City in one area

Newcastle United could soon be one of the world’s richest clubs should their reported takeover go through in the coming weeks or months.

Of course, a club having huge amounts of money pumped in from a new source of wealth is nothing new in the Premier League, with Manchester City’s rags to riches story bringing them untold success, winning four league titles since Sheikh Mansour took over the Eastlands outfit.

Unfortunately, the first year of Sheikh Mansour’s ownership didn’t quite go to plan as City finished tenth, despite spending big money on the likes of Robinho, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Craig Bellamy, Nigel De Jong and Shay Given, while also bolstering the squad with bargain deals for future club legends Vincent Kompany and Pablo Zabaleta.

1 of 15 How much did Newcastle pay to sign Ayoze Perez? £1m £7m £4m £12m

Despite having a lot of talent at the club, City could only finish mid-table, and a lot of the blame has to land at the feet of Mark Hughes, the man appointed by Thaksin Shinawatra before Sheikh Mansour got his hands on the club.

Hughes had gone from gearing up to manage the likes of Richard Dunne and Benjani, to having one of the most expensive squads in the league in his hands, and he quite simply wasn’t up to the job.

The Welshman was given a second season, and even more talent to play with, as Carlos Tevez, Emmanuel Adebayor, Kolo Toure and Gareth Barry headed to the Etihad, but without a change in management, City were resigned to a similar fate, sitting seven points of a Champions League spot when Hughes was sacked after a 4-3 win against Sunderland.

Hughes would go on to prove he wasn’t a top-class manager, taking QPR, Stoke and Southampton to the brink of relegation, being sacked each time before he could drag any of those clubs down.

Watch Newcastle United Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

If Newcastle are to be taken over by billionaires, the temptation will be there to give Steve Bruce a chance, after all, he’s led them comfortably to safety, despite being heavily tipped to go down before the start of the campaign.

The former Aston Villa manager is in the same mould of Mark Hughes over a decade ago, he’s a decent boss for a team trying to stay in the league, but if he’s handed hundreds of millions of pounds of talent, he’s unlikely to get the best out of them, having never worked with such world-class players previously.

If Newcastle’s potential new owners want to spend big on their squad, they should also spend big on their manager, and that means avoiding the mistake Man City made more than a decade ago.