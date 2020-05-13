 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react to Daily Mail's Mike Ashley claim

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 13/5/2020 | 07:32am

Newcastle United’s prospective takeover continues to drag on and it’s not just the fanbase that appears to be frustrated after the Daily Mail revealed that current owner Mike Ashley is “growing increasingly annoyed” himself having expected the deal to conclude two weeks ago.

The Sports Direct mogul has been at the helm for 13 years now and has overseen two relegations back to the Championship as well as several seasons of mediocrity.

Reports first emerged over five weeks ago, claiming that a Saudi-fronted consortium were looking to purchase the Magpies in a £300m deal yet as we head into the middle of May, there has still been no official announcement.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, PCP group’s Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers are thought to be involved in the deal.

Earlier this week, the Guardian claimed there were further delays to the Premier League’s owners and directors test after new evidence was submitted, meaning the wait still goes on.

But it is the Daily Mail’s revelation that has got plenty of supporters talking on Twitter, here’s what has been said…

Article title: Newcastle fans react to Daily Mail’s Mike Ashley claim

