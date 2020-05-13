Newcastle fans react to Daily Mail’s Mike Ashley claim

Newcastle United’s prospective takeover continues to drag on and it’s not just the fanbase that appears to be frustrated after the Daily Mail revealed that current owner Mike Ashley is “growing increasingly annoyed” himself having expected the deal to conclude two weeks ago.

The Sports Direct mogul has been at the helm for 13 years now and has overseen two relegations back to the Championship as well as several seasons of mediocrity.

Are you worried that NUFC's takeover will fall through?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

Reports first emerged over five weeks ago, claiming that a Saudi-fronted consortium were looking to purchase the Magpies in a £300m deal yet as we head into the middle of May, there has still been no official announcement.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, PCP group’s Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers are thought to be involved in the deal.

Earlier this week, the Guardian claimed there were further delays to the Premier League’s owners and directors test after new evidence was submitted, meaning the wait still goes on.

But it is the Daily Mail’s revelation that has got plenty of supporters talking on Twitter, here’s what has been said…

Now he knows how the fans have felt for the last 10 years… — Jack Chaytor (@jchaytor16) May 12, 2020

Awww I hope it hurry’s up for him. — Andy (@Andygz10) May 12, 2020

Watch him not sell. — Mark Sothcott ⚽ (@marksothcott) May 12, 2020

So? What’s he going to do? Pull out of this deal (which he can’t) and start the whisk process again? That’s akin to asking for your pound back when it’s taking too long to get your lottery winnings. — Jamie Elliott (@wantabiggerboat) May 12, 2020

I suggest Ashley gets on the blower to the league and starts putting on some pressure then. — SouthernMagpie (@magpie_southern) May 12, 2020

He Can’t do anything about it — jonny (@jgray2706) May 12, 2020

Bless him we’ve been waiting 13 years pic.twitter.com/ZMfGIfbV0C — Millie💃Kai⚽️Savannah😍 (@superbockislush) May 12, 2020

Hahahahaha karma at its finest. If the deal doesn’t go through I really hope Staveley releases a statement saying we just couldn’t get it over the line. — Dom Bell (@DomBell_91) May 12, 2020

Que deal collapses!…. — Tony Roberts (@Tonyhedge1984) May 12, 2020

He is annoyed? He is getting 300m for it — Dan NUFC82 (@dan2882) May 12, 2020

Zzzzzz — Orma1981 (@Orma19811) May 12, 2020

Gearing up for “waste of time” fallen through — Wayne more (@Carrollsinger) May 12, 2020

Ha! Tough. He has absolutely no control now papers have been signed. — Stan Daroli (@standaroli) May 12, 2020

Aren’t we all !! 🤬 — Steve Fellows (@Stevie_Fellows) May 12, 2020

Uh oh. Here it comes. — Rick Fury (@rick_vengeance) May 12, 2020

