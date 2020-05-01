Newcastle fans fume over Jason Burt takeover update

Newcastle United’s prospective takeover has run into a hitch this week, and supporters at St James’ Park have been going crazy over the news.

The Telegraph’s chief football correspondent Jason Burt revealed that there were delays to the £300m deal due to BeIN Sports’ objection over alleged piracy of Premier League games.

It’s claimed that this is the only hurdle to overcome after paperwork was submitted to the Premier League over three weeks ago. Burt also believes that it shouldn’t prevent the takeover from happening, but there’s an acceptance that has ‘undoubtedly complicated matters.’

And the Magpies faithful have been reacting to the revelation on social media this week.

Many are eager to see Mike Ashley end his 13-year tenure in charge of the club with Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium leading the charge – a genuine one at long last.

Although the wait for confirmation could rumble on for another week or two given Burt’s claim.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the news…

Sick of all this now. Just want the saga over. — Hollie Taylor (@Geordie_Hollie7) April 30, 2020

Makes 0 sense. They knew about all of this from the start, but now it’s delayed 🤔 Feel like papers are just writing stories because little else is going on in terms of PL. Is it restarting and are we getting bought. — Matthew (@JB4t00n) April 30, 2020

This is just going to go on and on and on and eventually disappear into silence — AB (@TinTin_Official) April 30, 2020

not even an issue regarding the fit and proper person test. don’t believe a word of it — Richard Rodger (@rodger_richard) April 30, 2020

Why is this an issue? Do you still expect the takeover to go ahead and do you expect it to be by at least next week? — Dean Dodds (@DeanDodds2) April 30, 2020

It’s probably enough to scupper the deal. — Mick.🇬🇧 A free UK. (@MicknDenise1978) April 30, 2020

why do you keep looking for reasons why BEIN SPORTS objection is valid? there owner is as jealous as hell, the real reason he is objecting is because newcastles new owners could also be potential bidder for sports rights,with BEIN SPORTS facing a corruption charge of there own. — michael shaw (@thunderchild127) April 30, 2020

This takeover is driving me crazy!!!! We all need an official Sky Sports update ⚽️ @SkySports_Keith @SkyFootball Come on guys help us out! #NUFCTakeover pic.twitter.com/f5ypIPjT1z — 🇸🇦 Joel Gledders 🇸🇦 (@TheToonArmy93) April 30, 2020

So much optimism at the start of the week, everything was pointing towards the takeover flying through all the checks.

But now as time drag’s on and more tree huggers come out of the woodwork plus hair hands and his cronies pipe up things are looking more doubtful by the day 😡 — Delboy E ⬛⬜⬛⬜ (@dedwards1892) April 30, 2020

Can’t wait another few days!🤣 — Aaron (@SenseNufc) April 30, 2020

Thats ruined my plans for Friday, time to wait another week great… — Lee Payne (@LeePayn3) April 30, 2020

unbelieveable, we were told “nothing to worry about”. “piracy is not an issue with these tests”. Now it suddenly is. — Matt Canning (@MatthewJCanning) April 30, 2020

I wonder if this is Ashley through the media trying to stop the takeover. — John Sinclair (@timbersinc29) April 30, 2020

This is starting to feel of “oh here we go again” need to remain positive though. Late last night, lots of positives, today mostly negatives. The joys of being a NUFC fan. — Chris Carr (@CarrChr1s) April 30, 2020

