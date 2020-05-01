 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans fume over Jason Burt takeover update

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 1/5/2020 | 05:02pm

Newcastle United’s prospective takeover has run into a hitch this week, and supporters at St James’ Park have been going crazy over the news.

The Telegraph’s chief football correspondent Jason Burt revealed that there were delays to the £300m deal due to BeIN Sports’ objection over alleged piracy of Premier League games.

It’s claimed that this is the only hurdle to overcome after paperwork was submitted to the Premier League over three weeks ago. Burt also believes that it shouldn’t prevent the takeover from happening, but there’s an acceptance that has ‘undoubtedly complicated matters.’

And the Magpies faithful have been reacting to the revelation on social media this week.

Many are eager to see Mike Ashley end his 13-year tenure in charge of the club with Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium leading the charge – a genuine one at long last.

Are you worried about the takeover falling through?

Yes, 100%!

Yes, 100%!

No it will be done

No it will be done

Although the wait for confirmation could rumble on for another week or two given Burt’s claim.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the news…

Article title: Newcastle fans fume over Jason Burt takeover update

