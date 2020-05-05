Newcastle fans fume over Luke Edwards’ Bruce comments

Newcastle United fans have been left fuming by the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards after his recent article on their manager Steve Bruce.

The Magpies scribe claims that the 59-year-old has silenced his critics with an impressive first season in charge and has also delivered the one thing that supporters have always wanted – new owners.

But several members of the St James’ Park faithful have been replying to him on Twitter with an opposing viewpoint.

Bruce took the reigns in the summer after Rafa Benitez jumped ship to go manage in the lucrative Chinese Super League and the former Sunderland boss has managed a win percentage of 34.3% from 35 matches at an average of 1.31 points per game, via Transfermarkt.

Newcastle are sat in 13th position under his stewardship, some eight points away from the dreaded relegation zone.

Yet it’s clear to see that many in the northeast aren’t pleased with the veteran’s management style as some have blasted his tactics and thus, have subsequently questioned Edwards’ train of thought.

Here’s the general reaction so far…

One day Bruce is concerned about his future with a takeover, the next he's "… helped deliver new owners"? 😂 And there's a pay wall for this nonsense too?🙄 He's achieved nothing at #nufc but ensuring his losing record & clueless style of football will be celebrated when gone. — ▓█T█O█O█N█4█L█I█F█E█▒ (@1usatoonfan) May 5, 2020

Stretching the truth there Luke. — Lee Robson (@leerobson23) May 5, 2020

Not being funny Luke but what’s he delivered? If the seasons cancelled then yes he’s kept us up but if we have to play remaining 9 games he’s not got us there yet has he? #nufc — Chris Currie (@Wig82) May 5, 2020

If the worst attacking stats in the league is what matters most, then he sure did. Well done, Steve. 👏🏻 — Stu (@mcphail86) May 5, 2020

He hasn’t delivered anything yet other than the worst football in NUFC history. The only positive is the fluked points total. — Michael (@MickyC_NUFC) May 5, 2020

I don’t understand the argument that Bruce has silenced critics. The points total is better than expected for sure but that’s down to an inspired dubravka which is nothing to do with management. Attacking stats and defensive stats are as atrocious as the football played #nufc — Andrew Neill (@andrewsneill) May 5, 2020

He’s delivered some of the most awful football we have seen in recent years, but since points are all that matter we must be grateful to him for delivering on “potentially” keeping us in prem. it was certainly the objective set to him from FCB. All hail super Bruce 🙄 pic.twitter.com/HY2XJFSEqx — LiamD (@LiamD3991) May 5, 2020

Aye mediocre football & scraping points. Let’s see if he can attract decent players to Newcastle Utd with our new owners though — Ghost Girl G (@GhostGirl376) May 5, 2020

yep, he delivered the worst football known to man, whilst riding his luck almost every other game with his cutting-edge ‘hope for the best’ approach — Callum Butler (@cal239) May 5, 2020

Terrible football and always using Rafa as excuse — Northshieldsmags (@againstashley) May 5, 2020

Some of the worst football ever witnessed — Paul H (@BadMag77) May 5, 2020

Summed up the cheapskate approach and lack of ambition — Paul Forster (@Twolibrans) May 5, 2020

Worse football I’ve ever seen, replays against oxford and Rochdale, ET to beat them both😱 totally out his depth and lucky to be where we are — Sam (@SamRobsonn) May 5, 2020

Get in the bin — Besty (@bestynufc) May 5, 2020

He’s never been good enough for Newcastle — MV1973 (@1973_mv) May 5, 2020

Awful article again. Go and write something productive mate. The Steve Bruce love in doesn’t wash. Extremely lucky to have the job and he’s been extremely lucky – watching that dross this season that we are not bottom of the league – which is where we should be based in performan — Paul Davison (@dubtoon) May 5, 2020

