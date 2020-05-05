 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans fume over Luke Edwards' Bruce comments

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 5/5/2020 | 07:25pm

Newcastle United fans have been left fuming by the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards after his recent article on their manager Steve Bruce.

The Magpies scribe claims that the 59-year-old has silenced his critics with an impressive first season in charge and has also delivered the one thing that supporters have always wanted – new owners.

But several members of the St James’ Park faithful have been replying to him on Twitter with an opposing viewpoint.

Bruce took the reigns in the summer after Rafa Benitez jumped ship to go manage in the lucrative Chinese Super League and the former Sunderland boss has managed a win percentage of 34.3% from 35 matches at an average of 1.31 points per game, via Transfermarkt.

Newcastle are sat in 13th position under his stewardship, some eight points away from the dreaded relegation zone.

Yet it’s clear to see that many in the northeast aren’t pleased with the veteran’s management style as some have blasted his tactics and thus, have subsequently questioned Edwards’ train of thought.

Here’s the general reaction so far…

