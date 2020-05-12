 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans go berserk over the Guardian's takeover update

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 12/5/2020 | 07:05pm

Newcastle United’s takeover is still yet to be officially complete and this week further doubts over the deal have emerged, leaving fans in a frenzy on social media.

The Guardian revealed late on Monday evening that new legal documents have raised ‘fresh questions’ over the Magpies prospective takeover by a Saudi-backed consortium.

Will the prospective NUFC takeover fall through?

Looking more likely

No, have some faith

It’s also claimed that Premier League lawyers are reviewing information which is said to establish a link between the Saudi government and a pirate streaming service which broadcasts English football illegally.

It means that any announcement that was expected this week has been pushed back and supporters aren’t happy whatsoever.

The news was relayed by popular Twitter account @NUFC360 and much of the St James’ Park faithful have responded in their masses.

Plenty are starting to worry if the takeover is even going to happen, and the longer this goes on without any substantial confirmation, then the more fans are going to worry.

Here’s how they have been reacting to the report…

AND in other news, Craig Hope claims Newcastle takeover will be further delayed

