Newcastle fans go berserk over the Guardian’s takeover update

Newcastle United’s takeover is still yet to be officially complete and this week further doubts over the deal have emerged, leaving fans in a frenzy on social media.

The Guardian revealed late on Monday evening that new legal documents have raised ‘fresh questions’ over the Magpies prospective takeover by a Saudi-backed consortium.

It’s also claimed that Premier League lawyers are reviewing information which is said to establish a link between the Saudi government and a pirate streaming service which broadcasts English football illegally.

It means that any announcement that was expected this week has been pushed back and supporters aren’t happy whatsoever.

The news was relayed by popular Twitter account @NUFC360 and much of the St James’ Park faithful have responded in their masses.

Plenty are starting to worry if the takeover is even going to happen, and the longer this goes on without any substantial confirmation, then the more fans are going to worry.

Here’s how they have been reacting to the report…

This isnt going through is it — craig elrington (@elmandhk) May 11, 2020

Just announce it’s collapsed im not even suprised x https://t.co/DgQZ5WeZ61 — Kyle Lewis (@Kylewis91) May 11, 2020

This don’t feel good — ⚫🔥⚪ (@simplyMaximin) May 11, 2020

end me — Dell 💦 (@agbnufc) May 11, 2020

I’ve been saying for the last 3 weeks that this takeover is NOT going to happen! It fell apart weeks ago — P Allan (@drivingasap) May 11, 2020

I’m sick of it — TedSky10 (@GallowgateXI) May 11, 2020

Calm lads. Just stay calm ⚪️⚫️⚪️ — Simon B (@Simon_Blaesild) May 11, 2020

Everyone needs to chill out a bit. We’ve waited 13yrs another dew days won’t matter. Unless they have a picture of the crown prince flogging dodgy IPTV boxes out the back of a gold plated Bentley then this will go through. Easiest way to stop piracy is accept the deal. — Dave Melia (@bodas73) May 11, 2020

Chill out… More scare mongering… Its happening. The bitter press is embarrassing — Lee Rutter (@LeeRutter5) May 11, 2020

Clickbait. Everyone has known about the PL process for 4 weeks yet such ‘controversial, fresh evidence’ is being submitted to the PL now? This is a £300m takeover not a soap opera. — LB (@lukeebernard) May 11, 2020

