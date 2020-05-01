Newcastle fans want Javier Manquillo’s contract extended

Newcastle United fans are calling on the club to try and keep hold of one of their out-of-contract stars this summer after fresh reports have emerged linking him with a move away.

According to Fotomac, Fenerbahce are set to sniff around Magpies right-back Javier Manquillo as the northeast outfit aren’t set to renew terms.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working... Aston Villa West Ham Scunthorpe Burnley

The 25-year-old has been at the club since the summer of 2017 after joining from Atletico Madrid and has gone on to make a total of 59 appearances.

Manquillo has featured 15 times this term, rotating with DeAndre Yedlin, who could also be leaving the club at the end of the season if reports are to be believed.

With the Magpies set to announce new ownership in due course, the future of many of the playing squad is up in the air, especially with uncertainty over whether or not Steve Bruce will even be in charge either.

Should Javier Manquillo be offered a new contract?

100% Vote No thanks Vote

Many supporters at St James’ Park would like to see Manquillo stay if possible with some surprised at his recent displays.

Here’s what the Newcastle faithful have been saying…

he surprised me, fair play to him tbh — 𝔀𝓲𝓵𝓵🦋🇸🇦 (@aImirxn) April 29, 2020

Personally, I’d give him a new 1/2 year deal to keep as a squad player and move both Yedlin and Krafth on https://t.co/H4xG6VLbbl — Callum Irving (@NUFCIrving1010) April 29, 2020

I’d keep him personally. Still need a first choice RB but he would be a decent back up. Yedlin and Krafth will never be good enough #nufc https://t.co/VMvC673xmp — Justin 🐳 (@JustinTerrett) April 29, 2020

I think he should stay, very reliable this season — Jack Chaytor (@jchaytor16) April 29, 2020

I’d personally be quite sad to see manquillo go. Been consistently good when he’s played and gives his all for the shirt. Would make a good backup for us, certainly better than yedlin or Kraft — Mental & Mad NUFC 🇸🇦 (@mad_nufc) April 29, 2020

He should have his contract extended personally — ⚫️Andy⚪️ (@Andy_Ebs4) April 29, 2020

Javier Manquillo very much under rated i liked him in the team definitely better than kraft like be sad see him go time move on tho — ⚽️NewcastleUnited⚽️1892 (@FogOnTheTyne9) April 29, 2020

Why he’s been our 2nd best defender this season imo. Has really shined under Bruce — Cameron🇸🇦 (@MajesticMiggy_) April 29, 2020

When fit, he’s our best right back, but the majority won’t admit it because he had a really rough first season. We should be renewing his contract no question. So reliable and so, so underrated. — Fabi 🌹 (@FabianSwazz) April 29, 2020

Criminal to let him go. Best right back on our books at the moment. — Sam Stuart (@sjstuart92) April 29, 2020

Should stay — Ginkoh_NUFC (@Ginkohro) April 29, 2020

It would be a huge mistake to let him go. Its Krafth that needs to be sold. — Jeffrey Kotei 🇬🇧🇬🇭🇪🇺 (@JKOversion1) April 29, 2020

He’s our best right back why aren’t we giving him a new deal? — Ben🇸🇦 (@AllanSaintMax3) April 30, 2020

AND in other news, Newcastle fans go berserk over Mauricio Pochettino news…