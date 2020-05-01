 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans want Javier Manquillo's contract extended

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 1/5/2020 | 08:40am

Newcastle United fans are calling on the club to try and keep hold of one of their out-of-contract stars this summer after fresh reports have emerged linking him with a move away.

According to Fotomac, Fenerbahce are set to sniff around Magpies right-back Javier Manquillo as the northeast outfit aren’t set to renew terms.

The 25-year-old has been at the club since the summer of 2017 after joining from Atletico Madrid and has gone on to make a total of 59 appearances.

Manquillo has featured 15 times this term, rotating with DeAndre Yedlin, who could also be leaving the club at the end of the season if reports are to be believed.

With the Magpies set to announce new ownership in due course, the future of many of the playing squad is up in the air, especially with uncertainty over whether or not Steve Bruce will even be in charge either.

Many supporters at St James’ Park would like to see Manquillo stay if possible with some surprised at his recent displays.

Here’s what the Newcastle faithful have been saying…

