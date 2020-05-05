 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans hammer Jonjo Shelvey for Dubravka claim

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 5/5/2020 | 08:30am

Newcastle United supporters have been reacting to Jonjo Shelvey’s claim that teammate Martin Dubravka is deserving of a “massive, massive move to a top European club”.

The comments have only just surfaced on social media from his interview with In the Box last week, popular Twitter account NUFC360 tweeted his remarks out.

Shelvey was tasked with naming his ‘Dream XI’ whereby he named his current shot-stopper as the man between the sticks but interestingly enough touted him for big things.

Although, it hasn’t gone down well with the St James’ Park faithful as they have been reacting in their droves with comments slamming the 28-year-old Englishman.

Is Martin Dubravka underrated?

100% he is

No way

Dubravka originally joined the club in January 2018, initially on loan from Sparta Prague, before making the move permanent later that summer for a fee believed to be around £4m.

The 31-year-old keeper has gone on to feature 80 times for the Magpies, conceding 101 goals and recording 24 clean sheets via Transfermarkt.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the bold claim…

