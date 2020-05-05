Newcastle United supporters have been reacting to Jonjo Shelvey’s claim that teammate Martin Dubravka is deserving of a “massive, massive move to a top European club”.
The comments have only just surfaced on social media from his interview with In the Box last week, popular Twitter account NUFC360 tweeted his remarks out.
Jonjo Shelvey: “I do eventually think Martin Dubravka will get a massive massive move to a top European club.” #nufc
— NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) May 4, 2020
Shelvey was tasked with naming his ‘Dream XI’ whereby he named his current shot-stopper as the man between the sticks but interestingly enough touted him for big things.
Although, it hasn’t gone down well with the St James’ Park faithful as they have been reacting in their droves with comments slamming the 28-year-old Englishman.
Dubravka originally joined the club in January 2018, initially on loan from Sparta Prague, before making the move permanent later that summer for a fee believed to be around £4m.
The 31-year-old keeper has gone on to feature 80 times for the Magpies, conceding 101 goals and recording 24 clean sheets via Transfermarkt.
Here’s how fans have been reacting to the bold claim…
100% Jim. Such a defeatist mindset and attitude. Disappointing from Shelvey.
— Noocasel NUFC (@noocasel) May 4, 2020
why’s he openly saying our goalkeeper and arguably best player should leave us
— ryan (@lynch5670) May 4, 2020
For such a crucial player as Dubravka is and for how much he goes under the radar, these comments from Shelvey are not ideal…
— Callum Irving (@NUFCIrving1010) May 4, 2020
Jonjo shelvey massively undermining #NUFC then cheers jonjo mate we didn’t think we were a top club anyway 👍🏼
— JordxnT (@JxrdanT97) May 4, 2020
Shelvey, is an overrated failure at every club he has been to. 2 good games a season against poor opposition maximum
— Furloughed, then put on holiday. (@iancoates1963) May 4, 2020
What’s jonjo playing at like 🤔
— Alice (@Alicenufc9) May 4, 2020
Bye bye Jonjo bye bye
— Peter Kerr Tyres2u (@tyres2u) May 4, 2020
No, hopefully we become a massive European club with Dubravka and Shelvey can go play at the top of the championship where his work rate belongs
— Fergie (@TartoonArmy) May 4, 2020
About time jonjo moved on anyways imo, far to inconsistent, only stays at this club with Ashley here and he knows it
— Leemcg (@Leemcg4) May 4, 2020
Shut it Jonjo 😂 coming from a player who can pick out two good passes per game then just stands around and doesn’t track back
— chez (@Chez261984) May 4, 2020
Thanks for that Jonjo lad
— Mark Kavanagh (@markkav14) May 4, 2020
Aye he will probably be kept in the toon squad (dubravka)watching big signings come in! Jonjo will be shipped down to West Ham to sit on the bench! This is the problem with the takeover taking so long it will cause problems in the squad
— Bob Edgar (@bobuoprecast) May 4, 2020
Idiot
— Paul (@Paul14boss) May 4, 2020
Oh jonjo! Oh no no no
— Roy Brown Jnr. (@RoyBrownJnr1) May 4, 2020
