Newcastle fans hammer Jonjo Shelvey for Dubravka claim

Newcastle United supporters have been reacting to Jonjo Shelvey’s claim that teammate Martin Dubravka is deserving of a “massive, massive move to a top European club”.

The comments have only just surfaced on social media from his interview with In the Box last week, popular Twitter account NUFC360 tweeted his remarks out.

Jonjo Shelvey: “I do eventually think Martin Dubravka will get a massive massive move to a top European club.” #nufc — NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) May 4, 2020

Shelvey was tasked with naming his ‘Dream XI’ whereby he named his current shot-stopper as the man between the sticks but interestingly enough touted him for big things.

Although, it hasn’t gone down well with the St James’ Park faithful as they have been reacting in their droves with comments slamming the 28-year-old Englishman.

Is Martin Dubravka underrated?

100% he is Vote No way Vote

Dubravka originally joined the club in January 2018, initially on loan from Sparta Prague, before making the move permanent later that summer for a fee believed to be around £4m.

The 31-year-old keeper has gone on to feature 80 times for the Magpies, conceding 101 goals and recording 24 clean sheets via Transfermarkt.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the bold claim…

100% Jim. Such a defeatist mindset and attitude. Disappointing from Shelvey. — Noocasel NUFC (@noocasel) May 4, 2020

why’s he openly saying our goalkeeper and arguably best player should leave us — ryan (@lynch5670) May 4, 2020

For such a crucial player as Dubravka is and for how much he goes under the radar, these comments from Shelvey are not ideal… — Callum Irving (@NUFCIrving1010) May 4, 2020

Jonjo shelvey massively undermining #NUFC then cheers jonjo mate we didn’t think we were a top club anyway 👍🏼 — JordxnT (@JxrdanT97) May 4, 2020

Shelvey, is an overrated failure at every club he has been to. 2 good games a season against poor opposition maximum — Furloughed, then put on holiday. (@iancoates1963) May 4, 2020

What’s jonjo playing at like 🤔 — Alice (@Alicenufc9) May 4, 2020

Bye bye Jonjo bye bye — Peter Kerr Tyres2u (@tyres2u) May 4, 2020

No, hopefully we become a massive European club with Dubravka and Shelvey can go play at the top of the championship where his work rate belongs — Fergie (@TartoonArmy) May 4, 2020

About time jonjo moved on anyways imo, far to inconsistent, only stays at this club with Ashley here and he knows it — Leemcg (@Leemcg4) May 4, 2020

Shut it Jonjo 😂 coming from a player who can pick out two good passes per game then just stands around and doesn’t track back — chez (@Chez261984) May 4, 2020

Thanks for that Jonjo lad — Mark Kavanagh (@markkav14) May 4, 2020

Aye he will probably be kept in the toon squad (dubravka)watching big signings come in! Jonjo will be shipped down to West Ham to sit on the bench! This is the problem with the takeover taking so long it will cause problems in the squad — Bob Edgar (@bobuoprecast) May 4, 2020

Idiot — Paul (@Paul14boss) May 4, 2020

Oh jonjo! Oh no no no — Roy Brown Jnr. (@RoyBrownJnr1) May 4, 2020

AND in other news, Newcastle fans react to move for ex-PL STAR…