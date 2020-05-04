Newcastle fans laugh off Matt Ritchie’s comments about Shelvey

Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie has made some bold comments last week and it has sparked hysterics from some sections of the St James’ Park faithful.

The 30-year-old was naming his ‘Dream XI’ in an interview with In the Box, which is available to view on YouTube here.

One player mentioned was his current Magpies teammate Jonjo Shelvey, he claimed: “If he had his head screwed on he could play for Barcelona. That’s how good he is.”

Shelvey has been at Newcastle since 2016 following a £12m from Swansea City, whom he once joined from Liverpool. The Englishman has gone on to play 131 times for the club, scoring 13 goals and providing 19 assists, via Transfermarkt.

Ritchie’s comments are quite bold considering that’s not the best of returns from the 28-year-old, but he has managed to find the net five times from 16 starts this campaign alone, so maybe he’s now entering his peak.

The box-to-box midfielder is also averaging 1.8 key passes, 1.8 shots and 1.2 tackles per game in the Premier League, via WhoScored.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the audacious claim…

Christ it's been a long lockdown — James Thompson (@Jthompson1989) May 3, 2020

No he couldn’t — Paddy Higgins (@higginsp62) May 3, 2020

This tweet says more about Richie than Shelvey. Absolute fruitcake. Love them both though. — knocky (@knocky1892) May 4, 2020

Nee chance, he 1 good game in 8 for Newcastle. Nee chance at barca. One of the 1st out of the door for me takeover or no takeover. — mark lisle (@mark_lisle1982) May 3, 2020

Neither Ritchie or indeed Shelvey are anywhere near good enough and part of the mediocre we have got used too!!! BUT NOT FOR LONG!!!!!! — PeteBrowea (@BrowellPeter) May 3, 2020

Richie’s on the cans already. — Lunch.new(@sandwiches) (@Gmanuk101) May 3, 2020

And then he woke up, don’t be ridiculous mate — Paul Hewitt (@PaulHew03845348) May 3, 2020

I’m all for the “When Shelvey is good, he’s very good” argument. But not to that extent. The more that Ritchie speaks, the more I want rid. — 🐧N🦇I🦅C🐥K🐦Y🦉 (@fORgEtMeAlWays_) May 3, 2020

If this takeover goes through and neither of them will be here after a year or so anyway.. neither are good enough… ritchie plenty graft not enough quality… shelvey doesnt look interested half the time — Shadders (@Shadders86) May 3, 2020

Been on the Cans Richie lad🤣🤣? — Simon Hardy (@simonhardy07) May 3, 2020

🤦🏻‍♂️ the lad literally cant run! Never mind the other issues he has! One good pass a season isn’t a good player — Paul M Walker (@Paulie105) May 3, 2020

Probably one of the most incorrect opinions ever — NufcFan (@NufcFan20) May 3, 2020

He’s all about the cash’in and no passion! In my humble opinion… not what toon supporters expect! — ian hardy (@ianhardy71) May 3, 2020

