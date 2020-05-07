Newcastle fans go nuts over prospective owner claim

Newcastle United fans were already loving the idea of Mike Ashley departing the club after a 13-year spell at the helm, and their excitement has only increased tenfold after comments from the buying side involved in the takeover.

The Athletic’s George Caulkin relayed the remarks on a recent episode of ‘Pod on the Tyne’ this week (41m), he said:

“[Newcastle] are the last great uncut diamond in the PL. It just needs cutting and polishing. The diamond has been there all along but nobody has wanted to spend the time, effort, money to show that jewel in the best light.”

Amanda Staveley is heading the consortium that is in negotiations to take over the Magpies. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman is also involved as are the Reuben Brothers. The BBC believe the deal is worth approximately £300m.

Are Newcastle really an 'uncut diamond'?

Many supporters at St James’ Park have been drooling over the prospect of the above group taking charge of their club, even more so after their comments.

Here’s how they have been reacting to the information…

More dignity, respect and class said in one quote from buyers not yet cleared than anything Mike Ashley has uttered in 13 years. 👏🏻Good bye and good riddance Mike it’s been one nightmare of ride.🤞#NUFCTakeover #HowayPLManFFS #PassTheSaudis https://t.co/ipfhwzQwJ3 — Chris Armin (@chris_armin) May 6, 2020

With comments like this, many grown men will cry if this doesn’t go through and there’ll be no way back from the emotional devastation it will create 🤯😭 Please get this through and give us some proper owners, we’ve suffered enough the last 13 years 🙏🍺🍺#cans HWTL 🤞😁 — Toon (@Toontweeter) May 6, 2020

That sounds promising compared to what Ashley gave us over 13 years. He didn’t invest any effort, none of his time and no proper investment. — Brady (@BRADY1892) May 6, 2020

This is everything us toon fans could see , how blind was the parasite Ashley to not see it — kevin young toon army (@kevo175) May 6, 2020

