 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Newcastle United News
Newcastle fans go nuts over prospective owner claim

Newcastle fans go nuts over prospective owner claim

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 7/5/2020 | 07:05pm

Newcastle United fans were already loving the idea of Mike Ashley departing the club after a 13-year spell at the helm, and their excitement has only increased tenfold after comments from the buying side involved in the takeover.

Stuck in isolation? Our mega footy quiz will cure any boredom…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 30

Who is the only player to have played in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Intertoto Cup, all four levels of English league football and non-league?

The Athletic’s George Caulkin relayed the remarks on a recent episode of ‘Pod on the Tyne’ this week (41m), he said:

“[Newcastle] are the last great uncut diamond in the PL. It just needs cutting and polishing. The diamond has been there all along but nobody has wanted to spend the time, effort, money to show that jewel in the best light.”

Amanda Staveley is heading the consortium that is in negotiations to take over the Magpies. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman is also involved as are the Reuben Brothers. The BBC believe the deal is worth approximately £300m.

Are Newcastle really an 'uncut diamond'?

Yes, 100%

Yes, 100%

No way!

No way!

Many supporters at St James’ Park have been drooling over the prospect of the above group taking charge of their club, even more so after their comments.

Here’s how they have been reacting to the information…

AND in other news, Newcastle’s prospective owners target new manager

Article title: Newcastle fans go nuts over prospective owner claim

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 