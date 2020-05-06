 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react to Craig Hope takeover update

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 6/5/2020 | 07:32pm

Newcastle United fans have been reacting to the latest takeover news on social media as the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope provided a fresh update.

He claims that the Premier League is set to revamp their directors and owners test in light of the moral, political and legal difficulties presented by the Saudi-backed proposed takeover of the Magpies.

However, Hope also suggests that a decision could extend into next week but the deal is still likely to be approved due to current limitations over the test.

It’s been over a month since reports first emerged and the longer it takes to complete, the more some supporters are beginning to doubt it even happening.

Saudi Arabia’s involvement has come with controversy and opposition, but many at St James’ Park are merely desperate to see someone else in charge of the club – they can only dream of Mike Ashley leaving after a torrid 13 years at the helm.

Newcastle have suffered mediocrity for far too long and this prospective deal could bring them a new lease of life.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the latest update…

