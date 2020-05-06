Newcastle fans react to Craig Hope takeover update

Newcastle United fans have been reacting to the latest takeover news on social media as the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope provided a fresh update.

He claims that the Premier League is set to revamp their directors and owners test in light of the moral, political and legal difficulties presented by the Saudi-backed proposed takeover of the Magpies.

However, Hope also suggests that a decision could extend into next week but the deal is still likely to be approved due to current limitations over the test.

It’s been over a month since reports first emerged and the longer it takes to complete, the more some supporters are beginning to doubt it even happening.

Saudi Arabia’s involvement has come with controversy and opposition, but many at St James’ Park are merely desperate to see someone else in charge of the club – they can only dream of Mike Ashley leaving after a torrid 13 years at the helm.

Newcastle have suffered mediocrity for far too long and this prospective deal could bring them a new lease of life.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the latest update…

Getting beyond a joke — Karen C (@Choakie) May 5, 2020

Lol 🤣🤣 it’s never easy being a nufc fan is it lol 😂😂 — 🇮🇪Mark Roche🇮🇪 (@MarkRoc87454440) May 5, 2020

Breaking news…this will get done immediately/soon/any day now, the next 24/48/72 hours are crucial. #NUFC — Angel🎅🎁🎄 (@01dunnn) May 5, 2020

I’ve stopped caring, it’s ending up like all the others.. If it gets done great but I’m not expecting nowt — YoungY (@myoung23) May 5, 2020

Poch in — Steven Carr (@stevecarr1976) May 6, 2020

It’s always another week — Kieran Mcpherson (@kizzman93) May 5, 2020

tbh this has been the way it’s gone the last countless other times, feeling very confident, then red flags, don’t hear anything, and then stays that way. — leo🇸🇦 (@leohennessey) May 5, 2020

And cue panicked Toon fans… — Opie (@NUFCOpie) May 5, 2020

Staveley knows what she’s doing like Jesus! Got them backed right into the corner. Glad to see it’ll go through in the next few weeks or so — Aaron (@SenseNufc) May 5, 2020

Sick of it now, conspiracy theories blah blah blah, what I do think is there’s one or a group of top football clubs very worried and are employing people to try and stop this happening, it’s as a likely as anything else, imagine Newcastle with untold spending power, there worried — ALAN NEWCASTLE UNITED & ENGLAND 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@alancaldwell71) May 5, 2020

Craig No Hope again 🤦🏻‍♂️ — ———- (@1_Smart_1) May 5, 2020

This whole process is getting extremely tedious now — Joe Gray (@Joe_Gray21) May 5, 2020

Ahhh mate this is becoming a joke 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Boetie (@BruceScott93) May 5, 2020

Boring — Adam (@LammoHD) May 6, 2020

It’s turning into a pantomime now, is it done? oh yes it is, oh know it isn’t! — Christopher Maddison (@MaddisonCD) May 6, 2020

