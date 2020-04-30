 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react to DeAndre Yedlin exit report

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 30/4/2020 | 07:35pm

Most of the attention in the northeast is on Newcastle United’s imminent takeover, and one player who may not be part of the new era is right-back DeAndre Yedlin, who is reportedly looking to leave the club this summer.

According to The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio, in conversation with Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman, the American is wanting to move on from the Magpies at the end of the season.

Yedlin has been at the club since 2016 after being signed by Rafa Benitez in his first summer in charge, joining from Tottenham Hotspur.

He has gone on to feature 110 times for the club, although this season he has only managed a bit-part role due to injuries and his manager Steve Bruce favouring Javier Manquillo.

A groin strain, a hip problem and a hand issue has restricted the 26-year-old to just 12 Premier League matches this term, playing a total of just 772 minutes.

Should NUFC sell DeAndre Yedlin this summer?

Yes!

Yes!

No!

No!

And it is fair to suggest that many supporters at St James’ Park wouldn’t be too disheartened to see him leave should a move come to fruition.

Here’s what has been said…

