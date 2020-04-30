Newcastle fans react to DeAndre Yedlin exit report

Most of the attention in the northeast is on Newcastle United’s imminent takeover, and one player who may not be part of the new era is right-back DeAndre Yedlin, who is reportedly looking to leave the club this summer.

According to The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio, in conversation with Jon Champion and Taylor Twellman, the American is wanting to move on from the Magpies at the end of the season.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

Yedlin has been at the club since 2016 after being signed by Rafa Benitez in his first summer in charge, joining from Tottenham Hotspur.

He has gone on to feature 110 times for the club, although this season he has only managed a bit-part role due to injuries and his manager Steve Bruce favouring Javier Manquillo.

A groin strain, a hip problem and a hand issue has restricted the 26-year-old to just 12 Premier League matches this term, playing a total of just 772 minutes.

Should NUFC sell DeAndre Yedlin this summer?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

And it is fair to suggest that many supporters at St James’ Park wouldn’t be too disheartened to see him leave should a move come to fruition.

Here’s what has been said…

Thank god for that — jonny (@jgray2706) April 29, 2020

I’d play Manquillo over him just now anyway — Mag (@mag_fraser) April 29, 2020

He absolutely has no future with Newcastle takeover or not — Sean (@Sean55615015) April 29, 2020

His defensive positioning, and situational awareness, is among the worst I’ve ever seen As his is control, and crossing He has speed & a nice smile In this new era of NUFC.. that won’t be enough — KamikazePigeon (@PigeonKamikaze) April 29, 2020

His delivery from crosses is really poor. — NUFCTOON (@NUFCTOON1892) April 29, 2020

I hope he does tbh. In the 4 years he’s been here, I’ve not seen a single ounce of improvement. — Mouth of the Tyne 🗣️📢 (@ToonMouthTyne) April 29, 2020

He’s a terrible defender — Waaatson (@paul_taylor1) April 29, 2020

Wouldn’t be fussed if he leaves. Terrible defender, don’t like to see him in a flat back four — Sheddy Shedderson (@man_in_the_shed) April 29, 2020

Yedlin is championship standard, manquillo is better. We've needed a new right back for the last 3 seasons tbh. — Reciet (@RecietFN) April 29, 2020

AND in other news, Newcastle fans go berserk over Mauricio Pochettino news…