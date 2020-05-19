 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react over Mark Douglas tweet on Demba Ba

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 19/5/2020 | 09:15am

Newcastle United fans have been reacting to something other than a piece of takeover news this week as ChronicleLive’s Mark Douglas tweeted out an exclusive interview with former striker Demba Ba.

The 34-year-old now plies his trade in Turkey for Istanbul Basaksehir but enjoyed a fruitful two-season spell in the northeast for the Magpies.

Is Demba Ba the best since Alan Shearer?

Yes, 100%

Not a chance

Across both the 2011/12 and 2012/13 campaigns, Ba bagged 29 goals in 58 appearances and quickly became a fan-favourite before a switch to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Many fans have been drooling over him, claiming he’s the best striker Newcastle have had since club legend Alan Shearer.

In the interview, the Senegalese forward talks about the interesting circumstances surrounding his contract at the club and subsequent exit when the Blues came calling.

Of course, this has led to many slamming the soon-to-be departed chairman Mike Ashley.

It’s no surprise that the Europa League qualifying squad of then has since gone on to suffer relegation to the Championship and a highest finish of just tenth.

Here’s how the Magpies faithful have been reacting…

