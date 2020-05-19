Newcastle fans react over Mark Douglas tweet on Demba Ba

Newcastle United fans have been reacting to something other than a piece of takeover news this week as ChronicleLive’s Mark Douglas tweeted out an exclusive interview with former striker Demba Ba.

The 34-year-old now plies his trade in Turkey for Istanbul Basaksehir but enjoyed a fruitful two-season spell in the northeast for the Magpies.

Is Demba Ba the best since Alan Shearer?

Yes, 100% Vote Not a chance Vote

Across both the 2011/12 and 2012/13 campaigns, Ba bagged 29 goals in 58 appearances and quickly became a fan-favourite before a switch to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Many fans have been drooling over him, claiming he’s the best striker Newcastle have had since club legend Alan Shearer.

In the interview, the Senegalese forward talks about the interesting circumstances surrounding his contract at the club and subsequent exit when the Blues came calling.

Cameo Clubs: Which obscure teams did these football legends play for?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 19 Legends of the game don't come much bigger than Pelé but which of these clubs did he end his illustrious career with? New York Cosmos Santos Fort Lauderdale Strikers Happy Valley

Of course, this has led to many slamming the soon-to-be departed chairman Mike Ashley.

It’s no surprise that the Europa League qualifying squad of then has since gone on to suffer relegation to the Championship and a highest finish of just tenth.

Here’s how the Magpies faithful have been reacting…

Cracking interview a superb read and a superb player for us yet again disrespected by our club — Skirgey (@Skirgey) May 17, 2020

This is a great read. Captures the highs and lows, the it’s bits and maybes. Mostly it stands as an illustration of the shortsightedness of our Ashley led hierarchy — Kenny Wharton sits on the ball (@Nolpecker) May 17, 2020

Best striker since Shearer for me — Alan Jones (@jonesyall3) May 17, 2020

This is great, thanks Mark. It’s a sad story as it sums up the Ashley era, too many times we have heard things like this. What a player he was for us and what a stand out team in a pretty grim period of Ashley ownership. Thanks @dembabafoot for your love of our club #NUFC — glen johnstone (@masterjohnstone) May 17, 2020

2011/12 was my favourite season. Such a surprise and in the 2nd half of the year genuine flair and nous — Dave (@dave_ramsey) May 17, 2020

If anything sums up the Ashley era, it’s this:

The rumour at the time was he was angry that he had been persuaded to sanction a spend on Cisse in a bid to finish in the top four – only to miss out and land in the Europa League, which meant more fixtures and more expense. — ThomasB (@TJB31052011) May 17, 2020

Great article. He was immense for Newcastle. Seems like a good guy too — Jack (@JackStanley86) May 17, 2020

Great read, Mark. Was absolutely gutted when he left! Best striker we’ve had since Shearer. — Kyle Marshall (@kyle_marshall9) May 17, 2020

Unreal player, should have stayed! — jamie matthews (@Mathaz86) May 17, 2020

Brilliant – amazing how many players just fall in love with the club/city even after being here a short time. Another one the club messed up. — Shaun Pearce (@shaunpearce89) May 17, 2020

Lovely read cheers. Interesting about the contract, doesn’t surprise me one bit mind. — Kleptocracy (@pes_kleptocracy) May 17, 2020

Great article. Further illustrates why we need to get this takeover completed and rid ourselves of the FCB — michael taylor (@michael33495998) May 17, 2020

Really enjoyed that, Mark. He was some player on his day. Like you say, classic Ashley the way he left. — Daniel White (@danwhitepr) May 17, 2020

AND in other news, Newcastle fans react to links with £60m PL RIVAL star…