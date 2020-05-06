Newcastle fans react to Mark Douglas tweet

Newcastle United’s prospective takeover by a very wealthy Saudi-backed consortium has come with its outlandish rumours, especially considering their worth would put them in the Man City and Paris Saint-Germain bracket.

And those reports have continued this week with the club being linked with an audacious move for former Liverpool target come Real Betis star Nabil Fekir.

Spanish outlet AS claim the 26-year-old is in the Magpies’ sights along with the likes of Edison Cavani, Philippe Coutinho and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Mark Douglas of the Chronicle as penned a piece in response to the links, which has sparked a reaction from sections of the St James’ Park faithful on Twitter.

The takeover needs to pull through before any such reports can even come to fruition, and even then, it’s hard to gauge whether any are accurate or if they are merely agent talk.

Which is why many Magpies supporters have their doubts.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to Douglas’ post…

Mark, feel these articles shouldn’t be put out until it’s sold. It will only make everything worse when it all doesn’t happen! — The Looney Toon (@The_Looney_Toon) May 5, 2020

Really sick to death of these now man! Announce the news we want #nufc https://t.co/Sknrhp7ges — Hepple (@reecehep12) May 5, 2020

*reminder Mike Ashley still owns Newcastle United football club! — JJ Fletcher (@JJFletcher7) May 5, 2020

Mark you are a very good journalist. Chronicle is well respected. Why are you guys putting out this clickbait nonsense when the takeover hasn’t even happened? — Noocasel NUFC (@noocasel) May 5, 2020

All pretty pointless though isn’t it as we know for a fact it isn’t true whilst the takeover still isn’t confirmed — NufcFan (@NufcFan20) May 5, 2020

Take over hasn’t happened yet no point for links to players — Rabystylin Australia (@Clarky871) May 5, 2020

Makes a change being linked with a loan deal or a free transfer player 🤣. — Simon Hardy (@simonhardy07) May 5, 2020

I’ll wait until ashley confirms club is sold before reading into this stuff. All we have is a big no comment same as any other time it may not even be in final stages yet — Gregory Kane (@gregkane81) May 5, 2020

Well at the moment we can not afford him, and if take over does happen and that’s a very big IF new manager might not want him so these stories are pointless — Tris (@Tris1900) May 5, 2020

Would love for us sign him. Mint — David Tasker (@DavidTazGolf9) May 5, 2020

Yes please — iShaneo 🇸🇦 (@x_iShane_x) May 5, 2020

As a fan of him coming up at Lyon, I’d love him here Mark. However, until there’s actually a change of who’s name is on the club’s deeds, I can’t see it happening. — Kieran, in the hoose! (@downthefateline) May 5, 2020

I would be delighted ecstatic and thrilled but shocked and stunned to if we started signing players of this calibre. This is real life not football manager. Surely we couldn’t 😀. Fekir is a fantastic footballer when he looked to set to sign for Liverpool he would have been a — Kyle (@kyzatoonfan4) May 5, 2020

