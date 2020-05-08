Newcastle fans react to new Pochettino report

Newcastle United fans have been reacting to one aspect of their imminent takeover this week as reports suggest that Steve Bruce could be replaced at the helm.

According to L’Equipe, via Sport Witness, there has been “concrete contact” between the Magpies’ prospective owners and former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Saudi-led consortium are believed to also want both a sporting and academy director – and are willing to invest massively into the northeast outfit once the deal goes through.

And while many at St James’ Park would love to see the Champions League runner-up take charge next season, some are a little worried at such claims coming before an official announcement of the takeover.

Pochettino was sacked by Premier League rivals Tottenham back in November and has been out of work ever since. The north Londoners will be due £12.5m in compensation should the Argentine find a new club before the end of the month, as per ESPN.

Though Bruce is still under contract for the next two seasons.

Here’s how the Magpies faithful have been reacting to the report…

Get Ginola in as sporting director, a bit of suaveness — Steve McKenna (@SteveMcKenna_) May 7, 2020

Only noteworthy piece of news about NUFC is that Ashley has gone, everything else is pointless right now — Paul Rutter (@GeordioPaulio) May 7, 2020

Fake Over — David Stratton (@SlothyVlogs) May 7, 2020

Massively …, massively in #CANS — La Gazza Ladra (@_LaGazzaLadra) May 7, 2020

This can be summed up in this GIF! In-vest? What’s that? This kind of talk is all so new to me. All these new fangled ideas of finally conducting ourselves like a serious club, aspiring to improve itself with a proper set-up? My God! pic.twitter.com/aHUOOsezjh — Tom Smith (@CTA_Smith88) May 7, 2020

Just one hurdle to get over. The premier league. — Paul Johnson (@johnsonP1977) May 7, 2020

Anyone else feel nervous. Like all this is being dangled in front of our face before Pardew comes back in September 😂 — Dave Robson-Beck (@legrandedave) May 7, 2020

Non of this even happens unless the takeover is completed , one step at a time . I refuse to get carried away. — David Storey (@BigDaveStorey) May 7, 2020

Can they just buy the club first — Kieron🇸🇦🇸🇦 (@SaudiMoney2020) May 7, 2020

Mind, Ashley is an ambitious fella going for poch in the current climate. — Dokko (@S_Dokko) May 7, 2020

I just want the takeover to happen.

Nothing more right now. — Shane Kearley (@srkearley) May 7, 2020

Reet loving this positive news. One problem, we’re desperate for this announcement 😫 — Yaniteeeeed (@yaniteeeeed) May 7, 2020

Is it safe to assume at this point if they have held concrete talks that they have had some indication the takeover will definitely happen — NufcFan (@NufcFan20) May 7, 2020

