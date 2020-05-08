 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Newcastle United News
Newcastle fans react to new Pochettino report

Newcastle fans react to new Pochettino report

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 8/5/2020 | 09:10am

Newcastle United fans have been reacting to one aspect of their imminent takeover this week as reports suggest that Steve Bruce could be replaced at the helm.

According to L’Equipe, via Sport Witness, there has been “concrete contact” between the Magpies’ prospective owners and former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Cameo Clubs: Which obscure teams did these football legends play for?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 19

Legends of the game don't come much bigger than Pelé but which of these clubs did he end his illustrious career with?

The Saudi-led consortium are believed to also want both a sporting and academy director – and are willing to invest massively into the northeast outfit once the deal goes through.

And while many at St James’ Park would love to see the Champions League runner-up take charge next season, some are a little worried at such claims coming before an official announcement of the takeover.

Would you like to see Pochettino replace Bruce at Newcastle?

Yes!

Yes!

No!

No!

Pochettino was sacked by Premier League rivals Tottenham back in November and has been out of work ever since. The north Londoners will be due £12.5m in compensation should the Argentine find a new club before the end of the month, as per ESPN.

Though Bruce is still under contract for the next two seasons.

Here’s how the Magpies faithful have been reacting to the report…

AND in other news, George Caulkin provides encouraging info on Newcastle takeover

Article title: Newcastle fans react to new Pochettino report

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 