Newcastle fans react to Neil Custis takeover update

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 4/5/2020 | 12:30pm

Newcastle United’s prospective takeover could soon be complete, that’s according to The Sun’s Neil Custis, via NUFC360.

He claims that it could go through this week, which will come as a major relief to many at St James’ Park. Some supporters were beginning to get nervous after Jason Burt claimed that BeIN Sport were the cause for the delay last week.

It’s now been about a month since the first reports emerged about Mike Ashley selling the club to Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium in a deal thought to be around £300m.

You’d struggle to find someone in Newcastle that doesn’t want the Sports Direct mogul’s 13-year stewardship over as soon as possible, and for once, this appears to be a very serious offer.

Fans have been reacting to this latest update on Twitter – some find the news boring whilst others are now gaining further excitement.

Therefore, this is the first major update ahead of a potentially historic moment for the club.

Here’s what has bee said…

