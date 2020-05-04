Newcastle fans react to Neil Custis takeover update

Newcastle United’s prospective takeover could soon be complete, that’s according to The Sun’s Neil Custis, via NUFC360.

He claims that it could go through this week, which will come as a major relief to many at St James’ Park. Some supporters were beginning to get nervous after Jason Burt claimed that BeIN Sport were the cause for the delay last week.

It’s now been about a month since the first reports emerged about Mike Ashley selling the club to Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium in a deal thought to be around £300m.

You’d struggle to find someone in Newcastle that doesn’t want the Sports Direct mogul’s 13-year stewardship over as soon as possible, and for once, this appears to be a very serious offer.

Will this be the week Mike Ashley finally departs?

Fans have been reacting to this latest update on Twitter – some find the news boring whilst others are now gaining further excitement.

Therefore, this is the first major update ahead of a potentially historic moment for the club.

Here’s what has bee said…

I'm bored now — Dell 💦 (@agbnufc) May 3, 2020

Then there’ll be another article saying it’s been delayed later on in the week, getting boring now — Jack Bryan (@jackbryan18_) May 3, 2020

We were told this last week — Robert Brown (@rbrown172) May 3, 2020

And as late as next year — Alex W (@WesterosMagpie) May 3, 2020

If we haven’t got new owners by this time next week I would worry. — Tony Drummondo (@tonydrummond11) May 3, 2020

Hawa man it’s doin my heed in man nee sleep for weeks — Marst28 (@28tonym) May 3, 2020

Custis arriviiiiiing — Shaun Pearce (@shaunpearce89) May 3, 2020

Aye ok — J (@LegacyProd1872) May 3, 2020

Hope he’s right — James McCullough (@JamesMc19533435) May 3, 2020

YAWNNNNNN — Ross Marshall (@RossMarshalll) May 3, 2020

Here we go again — Kev robbo (@Kevrobbo5) May 3, 2020

As early as this week? Meaning it could be longer. I don’t think my Cans can handle that lol. — DERMY (@DERMNUFC) May 3, 2020

