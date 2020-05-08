Newcastle United fans react as PL give takeover the go-ahead

Newcastle United fans get your cans at the ready. It appears as if their prospective takeover will be given the go-ahead from the Premier League next week.

The Shields Gazette claim “there’s optimism on the buying side that the takeover will finally be approved next week,” leading to some of the Magpies faithful reacting on Twitter after the news was relayed by @NUFC360.

What should be NUFC's new owners biggest priority?

It’s been a long month or so since reports first emerged suggesting that Mike Ashley’s 13-year tenure in charge of the Magpies would finally be coming to an end, and it’s not come without its hitches since with BeIN Sport amongst others trying to block the deal.

But next week could finally be the time that the consortium involving Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers takes the reins at St James’ Park.

It’ll cost them approximately £300m according to the BBC.

Here’s how supporters in the northeast have been reacting to the news…

Anyone who says they won't cry is lying — Jack Chaytor (@jchaytor16) May 7, 2020

God I hope so, put an end to this uncertainty. Yeh there’s bigger things than football in the world right now but for fans of NUFC this will be a massive lift. #cans https://t.co/F5j5javOOM — derek bird (@derekbird3) May 7, 2020

SIOUUUUUUUUUU — 🇸🇦🗡 Saudi Shay 🗡🇸🇦 (@Saintbazza10) May 7, 2020

Sick hearing about it. Stop posting all the time until it actually happens. — TonysSellers (@SellersTonys) May 7, 2020

Behave lad. 🤣 — H0RR0R B0Y 🎃 (@GameScares) May 7, 2020

Cans — Magpie Ranger 🇸🇦 (@MagRanger1892) May 7, 2020

It ain’t happening — Mabel1984NUFC (@Mabel19841) May 7, 2020

I hope you’re right — James McCullough (@JamesMc19533435) May 7, 2020

