Newcastle fans react to Steve Wraith post

A lot has been made of the Newcastle United takeover since reports first emerged last month, and with murmurs still rumbling on over its completion, it has been hard to know who to trust.

An unlikely source has been Steve Wraith, a man who has often divided opinion at St James’ Park, but he’s been doing his best to spread some positivity on social media lately and many of the Magpies fanbase have been lapping it up recently.

One of his latest posts was a video tour of St James’ Park and the neighbouring area – primarily for their new influx of Saudi Arabian-based supporters, although some of the current crop couldn’t help but comment.

Amanda Staveley is leading the takeover bid that has Prince Crown Mohammed bin Salman and the Reuben brothers on board.

The BBC reported last month that it could cost around £300m but there has been no official confirmation on a deal yet.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to Wraith on Twitter…

Great video Steve, much appreciated, thanks for everything you’ve done and are doing for the club #NUFC — NUFC Gallowgate نيوكاسل (@NUFCgallowgate) May 5, 2020

Ahh, loved that tour @stevewraith it’s been a few years since I’ve been there but the Mrs and me will be travelling there from Cornwall as soon as we are allowed 🤞🍻 lets hope this takeover happened soon as well 🍺🍺 — Jamie (@fran3ky) May 5, 2020

Surprised it’s still standing given the lack of care or attention it gets. It’s unimaginable to most people how you could own a football club & not have any pride in what the facilties are like. Zero interest. It exposes his mentality & attitude. Get out.#nufc #nufctakeover — Ginger Pirlo (@TheGingerPirlo_) May 5, 2020

As an ex pat that was brilliant, brought a tear yo my eye, thanks Steve👍 — alan brown (@AlanMagpie99) May 5, 2020

Well done Steve brilliantly done really enjoyable tour it gives a good feeling seeing this and sets me up for the let’s hope it gets even better and a this takeover goes through #cans ⚽️⚽️⚽️👏👏👏 — jason (@jason75698378) May 5, 2020

Steve,that was amazing,cheers for the trip,loved it 👏👏 — Brenda Charlton (@brenda_charlton) May 5, 2020

THANKS a lot Steve, great tour.. now we know what all behind those memories and what passion this legandry Club have in heart of Newcastle Fans .. 🙏 — Saud (@uuummmo) May 5, 2020

Class this Steve mate.

Love the dedication ⚫️⚪️ — Steve K8 (@steverio_nufc) May 5, 2020

That was fantastic. Much appreciated. I’m sure thousands of others agree. — thereal andrew young (@temperamentalan) May 5, 2020

Great that. Cheers. The disrespect Ashley and the club has shown to Shearer, Milburn, Harvey and fans is disgusting. — Neil Davison (@ndavison1974) May 5, 2020

Thanks Steve. Cheered me up at work. Legend👏🏾👍🏽 — Neil Sehmbhy (@NeilSehmbhy) May 5, 2020

Brilliant — David Gill (@DavidGi48911255) May 5, 2020

Nice one Steve, chucked my ticket in 7 yrs ago and vowed not to return until hes gone. Hopefully get back into the fortress soon.👍 — Johnsaunders(wez) (@JohnsaundersW) May 5, 2020

