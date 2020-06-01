 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react to Shields Gazette takeover latest

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 1/6/2020 | 07:03pm

Plenty of Newcastle United fans have been reacting the latest update from the Shields Gazette this week.

Two journalists from the local rag have answered questions on some of the Magpies’ hot topics, which of course has all been about the prospective £300m takeover for the past two months or so.

Will Newcastle's takeover go through this month?

Yes!

No!

They claim that the piracy issues, something that has raised doubts in recent weeks, were apparently ironed out a few weeks ago – despite the Guardian stating otherwise – and that the Saudi state will outbid Qatar for the Premier League’s TV rights.

However, a few members of the St James’ Park faithful are sick and tired of the situation dragging on…

Although some were rather encouraged by the claims. They are, after all, set to finally get rid of Mike Ashley after 13 disappointing years.

Under his stewardship, the Magpies have twice seen relegation to the Championship and have flirted with European football for just one season before that team fell apart.

The Sports Direct mogul’s control of the club saw popular manager Rafa Benitez depart in the summer for a job in China with his replacement being Steve Bruce, who reportedly became the lowest paid manager in the top-flight.

Whilst others were loving the news that the Saudi state would try to get the rights to the Premier League, thus taking them from beIN Sports, who employs former Sky Sports anchor Richard Keys.

His relationship with the Magpies fanbase is a sour one, to say the least, supporters slammed him last month for his comments regarding the takeover and now they would love to see him out of work.

Article title: Newcastle fans react to Shields Gazette takeover latest

