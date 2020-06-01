Newcastle fans react to Shields Gazette takeover latest

Plenty of Newcastle United fans have been reacting the latest update from the Shields Gazette this week.

Two journalists from the local rag have answered questions on some of the Magpies’ hot topics, which of course has all been about the prospective £300m takeover for the past two months or so.

Will Newcastle's takeover go through this month?

They claim that the piracy issues, something that has raised doubts in recent weeks, were apparently ironed out a few weeks ago – despite the Guardian stating otherwise – and that the Saudi state will outbid Qatar for the Premier League’s TV rights.

However, a few members of the St James’ Park faithful are sick and tired of the situation dragging on…

Boring — Mabel1984NUFC (@Mabel19841) May 31, 2020

I’m tired of these man !! Seriously I mean for how long ? — َ (@1xpoint) May 31, 2020

Same of story comes out every Sunday and by Friday we have lost another week. — Michael Parry (@MickP1964) May 31, 2020

Shields gazette know absolutely nothing about what’s going on let’s be real 🤣🤣 might as well ask my cat about the takeover 🤪🤪 — Maggies (@deaNo_oO) May 31, 2020

Although some were rather encouraged by the claims. They are, after all, set to finally get rid of Mike Ashley after 13 disappointing years.

Under his stewardship, the Magpies have twice seen relegation to the Championship and have flirted with European football for just one season before that team fell apart.

The Sports Direct mogul’s control of the club saw popular manager Rafa Benitez depart in the summer for a job in China with his replacement being Steve Bruce, who reportedly became the lowest paid manager in the top-flight.

Read this earlier. Was a good read — Mr Kelly (@AndrewSuperDad) May 31, 2020

Saudis coming for that TV deal love to see it — Dell 💦 (@agbnufc) May 31, 2020

This is what we like to see! pic.twitter.com/Ywh0BSaP1R — Kate Stewart 🇬🇧🌹🇸🇦 (@KateStewart22) May 31, 2020

Whilst others were loving the news that the Saudi state would try to get the rights to the Premier League, thus taking them from beIN Sports, who employs former Sky Sports anchor Richard Keys.

His relationship with the Magpies fanbase is a sour one, to say the least, supporters slammed him last month for his comments regarding the takeover and now they would love to see him out of work.

Richard Keys mudded you love to see it — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Harry🇸🇦 (@ftblHarryy) May 31, 2020

Hairy Hands Bodied — Lewis🇸🇦 (@lewfawcett7) May 31, 2020

Should put keys out of a job then — Dave Graham (@NarboroughDave) May 31, 2020

