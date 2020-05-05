Newcastle fans react to transfer report involving Barca duo

As Newcastle United’s prospective takeover edges closer and closer to completion, the number of audacious transfer rumours linking the club to an elite string of players increases.

This week has been no different with the Magpies being mooted with a move for Barcelona duo Philippe Coutinho and Carles Alena, according to Marca.

Both players are currently out on loan, the former Liverpool star is at Bayern Munich whilst the young Spaniard has been impressing at Real Betis.

Alena, a product of the La Masia academy, has played 13 times this term, including one appearance in the Champions League where he played the full 90 minutes against Inter Milan, recording four key passes, three dribbles and a 85.1% passing success rate, via WhoScored.

While Coutinho has found the net nine times and also provided eight assists in 32 appearances for the Bundesliga champions this season.

Although, many at St James’ Park only have one thing on their mind – the takeover being complete.

Here’s what has been said…

takeover needs to happen first — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Joe #NUFC 🇸🇦 (@Joe1989NUFC) May 4, 2020

Aleña 😍 THE DREAM IS ON 🤤 https://t.co/yLCF6cuBXZ — Keiran🍋🍻⚽️ (@KeiranN123) May 4, 2020

All this is completely nonsense until we have a “takeover” announced! I’m still on the fence to whether there is one tbh😐 https://t.co/SCVM388tLu — Connor Lakey (@connorlakey97) May 4, 2020

Have I missed something or is Ashley still here? #NUFC https://t.co/E0ZKgqMMCz — JordxnT (@JxrdanT97) May 4, 2020

Until the takeover is complete all of this transfer and manager talk is pointless — kieran (@kingkie1994) May 4, 2020

Alena = FM legend. That said, I’m ignoring all transfer news until the takeover gets announced, if it ever gets announced. — Jon Lamberton (@Lambie_Ov_Hebn) May 4, 2020

Me and @BumperGraham discussed Alena couple of year ago when I wanted some background on him. V good player — Andrew Ferguson (@Fergie_78) May 4, 2020

Nonsense! — Mowgli Macleod (@mowgli16b) May 4, 2020

🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Lewis Henderson (@Lew_Henderson) May 4, 2020

Why don’t we just do a straight swap – shelvey for coutiniho. He’s good enough for Barca now right? — Kris campbell (@Kriscam29447430) May 4, 2020

With Ashley as owner we aren’t signing anyone! — Robbo (@Robbo_the_rhino) May 4, 2020

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves here but Alena is quality — Shaun Dinning (@shaundinning) May 4, 2020

Just stop it.

Stop repeating fabricated & speculative nonsense. You make the rest of us look bad & it plays to the ‘deluded’ narrative of the media & fans of other clubs. — Chris Watts (@ChrisWatts29) May 4, 2020

The Spanish market is definitely something we should look into. Need no introduction to Coutinho, but I’ve heard Alena is a very good player with lots of potential too! https://t.co/yuVwhHVE5D — Callum Irving (@NUFCIrving1010) May 4, 2020

Ridiculous stories like this really WILL haunt us if the takeover doesn’t happen rival fans will feed off it for years — Mark Hardy (@markhardy9999) May 4, 2020

Noooo — Daniel Graham (@dangraham9) May 4, 2020

