Newcastle fans react to transfer report involving Barca duo

Newcastle fans react to transfer report involving Barca duo

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 5/5/2020 | 05:30pm

As Newcastle United’s prospective takeover edges closer and closer to completion, the number of audacious transfer rumours linking the club to an elite string of players increases.

This week has been no different with the Magpies being mooted with a move for Barcelona duo Philippe Coutinho and Carles Alena, according to Marca.

Both players are currently out on loan, the former Liverpool star is at Bayern Munich whilst the young Spaniard has been impressing at Real Betis.

Alena, a product of the La Masia academy, has played 13 times this term, including one appearance in the Champions League where he played the full 90 minutes against Inter Milan, recording four key passes, three dribbles and a 85.1% passing success rate, via WhoScored.

Would Coutinho be a good first signing for the new era of Newcastle?

While Coutinho has found the net nine times and also provided eight assists in 32 appearances for the Bundesliga champions this season.

Although, many at St James’ Park only have one thing on their mind – the takeover being complete.

Here’s what has been said…

