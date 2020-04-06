Newcastle fans react to Mark Douglas’ update

Newcastle United fans have been going through the wringer in the last week or so – whilst the club have been linked with fresh talks of a takeover, Mike Ashley’s decision to furlough the majority of their non-playing staff has caused a stir.

ChronicleLive reporter Mark Douglas relayed some further news in that aspect with the Magpies’ media team now on the government’s job retention scheme despite the chairman being a very wealthy billionaire. The reliable scribe called it a “shame” and many supporters have echoed that.

He also makes reference to Liverpool, the runaway league leaders, for doing exactly the same as the St James’ Park outfit too.

Fair play to fans for calling it out as well, no tribalism 'my team can do wrong here'.#nufc furloughed media team who were running Saturday afternoon, 3pm nostalgia games (which were being watched by 10s of thousands & bringing a bit of joy). Such a shame. — Mark Douglas (@MsiDouglas) April 4, 2020

Newcastle have also put the scouting and recruitment team on furlough leave and they were even the first Premier League club to make such measures.

According to Forbes, Ashley is worth around $2.4bn (£1.96bn) yet the Sports Direct tycoon isn’t prepared to fully support his staff during this time of uncertainty and danger.

A poor look, but did you really expect any better?

Here’s how fans have been reacting to Douglas’ information on Twitter…

No skin off his back. The chances of fans swapping to another club after this is next-to-nil. Why spend money now if it won’t affect future revenue? It’s an easy decision for Ashley. — Andrew McVittie (@Andrew_McVittie) April 4, 2020

I am disgusted at how our club have behaved from the start of this crisis. Surprised? Not one bit — Expattern (@MonkeyHanger15) April 4, 2020

All premier league clubs doing this should be ashamed of themselves. — Solitaire (@SouloftheNorth) April 4, 2020

None of it is any surprise from @NUFC point of view though, is it Mark, given who’s at the helm. Hopefully not for much longer. 🤞 — sneds (@Sneddas15) April 4, 2020

Totally enjoyed last two Saturday games…shows total disconnection and poor decision making for them not to continue — Janet (@janshoes) April 4, 2020

Very poor. Too many jumping on the government scheme like a fly to 💩- it’s tax payer money at the end of the day, and the longer this goes on for, the more in debt the country becomes. Players should be the first to take cuts, irrespective of the running cost of their lifestyles — Mohsin Khan (@mkhan185) April 4, 2020

That’s terrible. Keeping fans engaged and sprirts high is a necessity. — BradleyIainHall (@BradleyIainHal1) April 5, 2020

Beyond the pandemic it shows the disconnect from the club to the fans, that small gesture that we all enjoyed during these times @MsiDouglas shows how much they don’t “get it” — Dan C (@DanC1202) April 5, 2020

The one thing fans are doing at this time is staying indoors and to so deliberately disconnect from house bound fans by cancelling the 3pm games is shameful. Just another 2 fingers up to the lifeblood of the club. That bloke needs dropped in a vat of acid. — Marc (@spackybundy) April 4, 2020

No shame in football

Only greed — George & Archie (@CJ_Johna) April 4, 2020

Everything single thing this week from clubs furloughing staff, to the PFA statement about players taking wage cuts, to the UEFA threat about countries halting season early has done nothing but damage the image of football and disengage the public — Maximo Beerbelli (@285tb) April 4, 2020

Might make the Premier league change their mind about giving them the title if the league is cancelled.. If I were running a club I would pay the staff full pay and donate money to lower league clubs as the PR would be priceless and fans would feel proud of their club. #nufc — steven jones (@towlawstev) April 4, 2020

