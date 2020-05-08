 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans flock to Salomon Rondon's tweet

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 8/5/2020 | 05:20pm

Much of the talk in the northeast lately has been surrounding Newcastle United’s prospective takeover as a Saudi-backed consortium involving the likes of Mohamed bin Salman, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben Brothers edge closer to landing the club in a £300m deal.

However, some attention has been turned to one of the Magpies’ former stars after Salomon Rondon posted some footage with an accompanying message, which has left many supporters swooning over him on social media.

The 30-year-old reunited with ex-Magpies boss Rafa Benitez over in the Chinese Super League in the summer, joining Dalian Yifang from West Brom – and it’s clear to see that many at St James’ Park miss the presence of Rondon in their frontline.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season?

He bagged 12 goals and provided seven assists in 33 appearances, via Transfermarkt, whilst on loan from the Championship outfit last season but no permanent move came to fruition.

Some fans have even been begging the Venezuelan to come back to Newcastle.

Would you like to see Salomon Rondon return to NUFC?

Yes, 100%!

Yes, 100%!

No, move on

No, move on

Here’s what has been said in response to his tweet…

