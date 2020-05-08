Much of the talk in the northeast lately has been surrounding Newcastle United’s prospective takeover as a Saudi-backed consortium involving the likes of Mohamed bin Salman, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben Brothers edge closer to landing the club in a £300m deal.
However, some attention has been turned to one of the Magpies’ former stars after Salomon Rondon posted some footage with an accompanying message, which has left many supporters swooning over him on social media.
Good morning from the jungle. 🦍🤙🏾The buzz at St. James' Park in our last battle at home. The big final-day game and being named Player of the Season… What great @NUFC memories this month brings back! #tbt pic.twitter.com/n6jPvCJArU
— Salomón Rondón (@salorondon23) May 7, 2020
The 30-year-old reunited with ex-Magpies boss Rafa Benitez over in the Chinese Super League in the summer, joining Dalian Yifang from West Brom – and it’s clear to see that many at St James’ Park miss the presence of Rondon in their frontline.
He bagged 12 goals and provided seven assists in 33 appearances, via Transfermarkt, whilst on loan from the Championship outfit last season but no permanent move came to fruition.
Some fans have even been begging the Venezuelan to come back to Newcastle.
How we paid £40 mil for joelinton but wouldn’t pay £16 mil for rondon is beyond me
— Z A K (@ZAK95089274) May 7, 2020
Come home
— Jonny Pickard (@JonnyPickard24) May 7, 2020
Miss you
— Luke Richards (@lucarichards) May 7, 2020
If we get Rafa back and his signing is Rondon I’ll be over the moon
— Pittsburgh Pete (@dowlo100) May 7, 2020
Ah….you’re badly missed, Salomon. All we NUFC fans wish you were here ! 👍
— PhilK5 (@K5Phil) May 7, 2020
Come back king
— sbsam (@sbsam_sam) May 7, 2020
Absolute Legend ! ⚫️⚪️ #BringHimBack
— Andrew Young (@andyyoung1990) May 7, 2020
I beg u tell ur agent to get on the phone with Mandy
— 🇸🇦⚫️⚪️⚫️ غابي (@joelintxn34) May 7, 2020
I think you’ve unfinished business #nufc
— Christopher Kearns (@benvinguits) May 7, 2020
Baller
— Johan De Vil (@johandevil101) May 8, 2020
