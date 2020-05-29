Lee Ryder blames Newcastle owner Mike Ashley for Matty Longstaff situation

ChronicleLive reporter Lee Ryder has fired blame at outgoing Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley for the contract situation surrounding talented young midfielder Matty Longstaff.

The 20-year-old is out of contract this summer and it appears as if there has been no hint over a possible extension with the Sports Direct mogul firmly set on finally leaving the Magpies after a tumultuous 13 years at the helm.

Speaking to the ‘Everything is Black and White’ podcast earlier this week, Ryder said:

“He is weeks away from walking away from Newcastle United after scoring the winner against Manchester United on his debut. “He could have gone on loan to League Two – he ended up playing Premier League football. “For him to not even be around the table now seems really controversial. It’s the stubbornness of Mike Ashley not wanting to pay the going rate. “Just because he is a local lad, it does not mean he should have to play for less.”

It’s clearly a precarious situation as the club could soon lose one of the most promising academy graduates for free, all because Ashley is staying on brand with his terrible control of the club.

Longstaff has only featured 13 times this campaign but has clearly been earmarked for the future by current manager Steve Bruce, who waxed lyrical about him following his debut match-winner against Manchester United back in October.

The Magpies boss labelled him “refreshing” and a “great kid,” and has recently made a public plea to him to stick around and be patient.

Although any news on the contract front is yet to come to fruition.

AND in other news, Newcastle fans fume over Jim White takeover claim…