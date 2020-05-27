Report: Pochettino close to Newcastle job, wants Harry Kane

Newcastle United’s imminent £300m takeover by a Saudi-backed consortium has brought with it plenty of stunning rumours and this week is no different.

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has been long linked with the managerial job as the new owners’ ‘number one’ choice and fresh reports have claimed that the deal is already “closed” with the Argentine wanting to bring one of his former stars with him.

According to TodoFichajes, the unemployed tactician will make an attempt to snatch Tottenham talisman Harry Kane. It’s claimed that he sees this as their main objective.

Can you see Harry Kane following Poch to Newcastle?

Yes please! Vote No way... Vote

The 26-year-old is rated at £108m by Transfermarkt and you’d imagine it would take a fee a lot bigger than that to clinch him given he’s Jose Mourinho’s only option in attack – and an elite one at that.

Kane was on track for a fruitful season before injury struck on New Years’ Day as he had amassed 17 goals and two assists from just 25 appearances, via Transfermarkt.

Spurs are set to be well behind the riches of the Magpies this summer after the Evening Standard claimed that they will only be operating the free transfer and swap deal market due to the financial consequences of this pandemic, and although it remains to be seen if they’d sell Kane to keep the playing squad ticking over, it isn’t completely out of the realms of possibility.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

As per Spotrac, the England skipper is on wages of £200k-per-week, which is nearly triple what United’s highest earner, Jonjo Shelvey, rakes in at just £70k-a-week.

However, these sorts of fees and pay packets are surely going to become the norm in the northeast with the Saudi state taking 80% ownership of the club once the all-clear is given from the Premier League.

AND in other news, Journalist claims Newcastle takeover will be done this week