Newcastle’s prospective owners target Mauricio Pochettino

Newcastle United’s prospective takeover is still yet to be confirmed but that seemingly hasn’t stopped them from preparing for next season as fresh reports suggest the Saudi-backed consortium will look to replace Steve Bruce with one man in particular.

According to Le 10 Sport, former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is very close to becoming the next Magpies manager with negotiations said to be ‘at an advanced stage.’

They also suggest that the Argentine is their number one priority for the role, even with Rafa Benitez’s name in the hat.

ESPN recently claimed that Pochettino would cost a whopping £12.5m for any club willing to take him on as Spurs included such terms as part of his departure in November.

However, this is thought to expire next month, so if the Magpies’ new owners want to land him in May, they’ll have to fork out a fortune.

Bruce is also still under contract for the next two years, meaning they would have to pay him off at least £2.25m as the 59-year-old is reportedly on £20k-per-week at St James’ Park.

And then there is, of course, the wage packet that Pochettino would clean up for taking the job. Last week there were suggestions that he could land himself £19m per year according to Sky Sports, but it remains to be seen what sort of wages the 48-year-old would command.

It’s reasonable to suggest that it would be well above Bruce’s current offering.

All in all, if Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, led by Amanda Staveley, want to clinch the Champions League finalist this month, they are going to have to spend at least £15m – or more.

