George Caulkin suggests Newcastle takeover is ‘some days’ away

Newcastle United’s imminent takeover deal is still not yet complete, and it could still be a few more days before the official word comes from all parties involved.

Many Magpies fans appear desperate to sever ties with their infamous chairman Mike Ashley as a Saudi-backed consortium lead by Amanda Staveley is edging ever closer to landing the club in a reported £300m deal.

The Athletic’s George Caulkin spoke about the latest in response to a fan on Wednesday. He claims that even after Premier League approval, the transferal of money would take ‘a number of days’ and thus, the chances of any official competition should too.

He tweeted:

I’m not playing a numbers game, sorry! It would just be speculative. But after PL approval it will take a number of days for the money to go through, they say. So we’re still some days away from completion. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) April 29, 2020

It’ll soon be the dawn of a new era in the northeast – maybe, just maybe Newcastle will be back playing in Europe before too long.

