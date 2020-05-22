Newcastle United’s prospective £300m takeover by Amanda Staveley’s Saudi Arabian-backed consortium is nearing completion after reports emerged this week suggesting that the Premier League had given the green light to the deal.
It means that all that is left is the transferral of funds and the official announcement, which could be ‘on or around’ June 1st, according to Neil Custis.
Now there’s has been an interesting claim made about the Magpies’ managerial position from Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.
He suggests that the new owners’ “dream” option is either ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino or six-time Serie A winner Max Allegri. Both are currently unemployed.
Schira tweeted the following on Friday morning…
#PremierLeague‘ve given the green light for Saudi-led consortium (#BinSalman) to take charge of #Newcastle for €335M. Once the paperwork are completed an announcement‘ll be made on June 1st. The new president‘ll be #AlRumayyan. As a manager the dream is #Pochettino or #Allegri
— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 22, 2020
There’s also the belief that Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi’s public investment fund, will be the new president of the northeast outfit.
Steve Bruce is currently at the helm in Tyneside and is indeed under contract for another two years, so if the incoming consortium really does want either of the two names mentioned, then they will have to sack the 59-year-old first.
Pochettino has been out of work since his sacking at Tottenham, which came just months after reaching the Champions League final whilst Allegri left Juventus after five straight Scudettos.
Both are ambitious names and only go to show the direction in which the club could be heading under this wealthy new era.
