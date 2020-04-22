Opinion: Mauricio Pochettino could be perfect fit for Newcastle

Although Premier League clubs have entered a grey area when it comes to summer finances, Newcastle are arguably a club with the least amount of worries. The Magpies will undergo a huge takeover as ownership changes hands for a staggering £300million deal.

As Newcastle look to enter this new era, it’s likely other changes will be made as well. Graeme Souness has commented that Amanda Staveley may want to replace Steve Bruce as manager, but it will not guarantee success.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Souness said: “I imagine they’ll want someone who is deemed to be a bigger name, someone who’s maybe done a bit more in the game, but that doesn’t guarantee them success. As always, it’ll come down to what players they can attract there.”

According to ESPN, the club have named Mauricio Pochettino amongst the list of potential managerial candidates to replace Bruce. Another name Newcastle are interested in is Massimiliano Allegri who, on paper, looks the better with six Serie A titles and 11 overall honours with Juventus on his CV.

However, after six years in the Premier League already under his belt, Pochettino could be the smarter option to drive Newcastle into this exciting new era.

Despite not winning any silverware with Tottenham, the 48-year-old made club history by reaching the Champions League final for the first time. His knowledge of beating the bigger English clubs could also help Newcastle establish themselves as a real threat amongst some of the league’s best.

With a much higher transfer budget at his disposal, Pochettino’s keen eye for business could really help spruce up the first team’s ranks. It will be a welcome thought for the Argentine to target and buy the names on his shopping list, after experiencing some very slim transfer windows under Daniel Levy.

Quiz: How much did Mike Ashley pay for these Newcastle players?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 How much did Newcastle pay to sign Ayoze Perez? £1m £7m £4m £12m

During Pochettino’s era, Spurs went two whole transfer windows without making a single signing, something a Premier League club had never done before. Similarly, Jose Mourinho has reportedly been informed that the club’s spending budget will be a mere £50million unless Spurs qualify for the Champions League this season (via The Telegraph).

At a club with more freedom to spend and fresh strategies on the table, Pochettino could really flourish in a new managerial role. His name alone could be enough to entice players to take the leap and join the work-in-progress that is Newcastle.

The Magpies are currently 13th in the league table after doing well to pull away from the relegation scrap. With eight points between them and the drop-zone, they have enough breathing space to survive this season before the real transformation takes place this summer.