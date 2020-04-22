Paul Robinson claims Bruce deserves to keep job

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has claimed that Newcastle United should stick with current boss Steve Bruce, in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

Bruce has done a solid job since taking over as Newcastle manager in the summer, with his side eight points clear of the relegation zone in 13th place.

However, with a Saudi-led consortium on the brink of a £300m takeover of the club, there has been speculation that the new owners could look to replace Bruce.

Robinson feels that Bruce deserves more time though, arguing he needs the chance to work with a “big budget behind him”.

“The owners will have a plan of who they want to bring in down the line but it is unfair to talk about a job that is currently occupied by a man that has done extremely well this season and exceeded expectations,” he told Football Insider.

“I would like to see him given an opportunity to prove his credentials with a big budget behind him.

“If they change it down the line there will be many suitors. Any manager that is promised a huge transfer kitty, no matter where the job is, it is a massively attractive one.

“At Newcastle, you are going to have an outstanding transfer budget with exceptional wages, a great stadium, a great fan base and an opportunity to make history by winning something – I do not care who you are, it is attractive.”

Big decision

It appears that the new owners of Newcastle have plenty of ambition and whether to replace Bruce or not is the first of many big decisions they will have to make.

While Bruce has proven himself as a coach who can put together a well-drilled side, if the club want to be fighting towards the top of the table and winning trophies they may want to bring in a replacement who has experience in doing just that.