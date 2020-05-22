 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Newcastle United News
Paul Smith delivers encouraging Newcastle takeover update

Paul Smith delivers encouraging Newcastle takeover update

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
1 minute read 22/5/2020 | 10:30am

Newcastle United’s takeover is ‘set to draw to a close’ as the Premier League sign off on the deal, according to the Sunday Mirror’s former chief football writer Paul Smith.

The journalist gave a series of encouraging updates to Twitter on Thursday evening, claiming that the Saudi Arabian-backed consortium had been told informally that the move is complete.

Will Newcastle's takeover be announced this month or next?

Before end of May!

Before end of May!

Probably in June...

Probably in June...

He also added that the Magpies’ new owners are working with a PR company to prepare for the official announcement and the subsequent media requests.

Smith tweeted:

After weeks of rumours and speculation over potential opposition to the deal, it appears as if the Premier League have found no wrongdoing and thus will veto the exciting new era at the northeast outfit.

United have a rich history but that has been forgone under the 13-year reign of Mike Ashley, who has overseen two relegations to the Championship and many seasons of mediocrity.

Quickfire Questions – Early title winners: Can you get all 13 right in 2 minutes?

1 of 15

During which year were Aston Villa formed?

While Smith doesn’t put an exact timeframe on things, you can only imagine it all coming to a head very soon.

AND in other news, Newcastle swoop for PROLIFIC 22 y/o can kickstart the Saudi revolution…

Article title: Paul Smith delivers encouraging Newcastle takeover update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 