Paul Smith delivers encouraging Newcastle takeover update

Newcastle United’s takeover is ‘set to draw to a close’ as the Premier League sign off on the deal, according to the Sunday Mirror’s former chief football writer Paul Smith.

The journalist gave a series of encouraging updates to Twitter on Thursday evening, claiming that the Saudi Arabian-backed consortium had been told informally that the move is complete.

He also added that the Magpies’ new owners are working with a PR company to prepare for the official announcement and the subsequent media requests.

Smith tweeted:

The #NUFCTakeover saga is set to draw to a close after the Saudi consortium were informally tipped of their takeover will be signed off by the @premierleague prior to an official announcement #nufc — Paul Smith (@Smudge1962) May 21, 2020

The London based PR company the Saudi consortium are using for the #NUFCTakeover are now working on plans and schedules to deal with the official announcement and the inevitable media requests for interviews #NUFC — Paul Smith (@Smudge1962) May 21, 2020

After weeks of rumours and speculation over potential opposition to the deal, it appears as if the Premier League have found no wrongdoing and thus will veto the exciting new era at the northeast outfit.

United have a rich history but that has been forgone under the 13-year reign of Mike Ashley, who has overseen two relegations to the Championship and many seasons of mediocrity.

While Smith doesn’t put an exact timeframe on things, you can only imagine it all coming to a head very soon.

