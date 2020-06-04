Paul Smith delivers fresh Newcastle takeover update

Newcastle United’s prospective £300m takeover is still yet to be rubber-stamped despite the decision being in the hands of the Premier League for several weeks now.

This week, journalist Paul Smith – formerly the Sunday Mirror’s chief football reporter – has delivered a fresh update into the latest goings-on where he claims that the top-flight have found “no evidence” that should stop the deal from happening.

He tweeted:

#NUFCTakeover Despite various claims the @premierleague have found no evidence to support stopping this deal from going through. But prolonging the decision at the expense of the new owners and #NUFC supporters as to be seen to be carrying out forensic checks is becoming a farce — Paul Smith (@Smudge1962) June 3, 2020

If correct, then it poses a question to why this process is still rumbling on as the PL are clearly unable to link the Saudi-backed consortium to the piracy issue that appears to be the major stumbling block to all of this.

The World Trade Organisation have reportedly found that the Middle Eastern state is indeed behind illegal streaming service beoutQ, as per the Guardian, but that doesn’t mean the likes of crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan are involved whatsoever.

This has arguably been one of the most complicated takeovers in the English top-flight and it has come at the worst possible time with many trying to navigate themselves through a global pandemic.

‘Project Restart’ has taken priority, for the time being, so with action set to return in a few weeks, maybe attention can now be turned to getting the deal over the line.

